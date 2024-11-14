Sports
Manginsay ends the period of the PH National Para Games with table tennis gold
Lhey Marie Manginsay captured the gold medal in women's singles class 10 table tennis on Thursday ahead of the closing ceremony of the 8th Philippine National Para Games.
The 21-year-old from Zamboanga Sibugay defeated national team mainstay Minnie Cadag 3-0 to dominate the event held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.
I played well today. “I really persevered to come here because my dream was to play in the national team,” Manginsay said.
She also claimed two silver medals in the women's team and mixed doubles events after the five-day meet organized by the Philippine Paralympic Committee and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.
Manginsay teamed with Marie Nina Carmelotes of Davao in the women's team where they lost to national team players Marie Eloise Sable and Cadag.
In the mixed doubles, Manginsay joined forces with Rommel Lucencio but dropped the gold medal match to Linard Sultan and Cadag.
This is my first time joining the PNPG. I didn't win the team event, but I did win the singles event. That's really what I came here for, Manginsay said.
Manginsay, a third-year social work student at Sibugay Technical Institute Inc. (STII), has been compared to Paralympian Josephine Medina, who took home a bronze medal in table tennis at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games.
It's an honor to be compared to him. I will improve even more so that I can achieve what he has achieved, said Manginsay, who broke her right elbow after falling from a hanging bridge in 2019.
After the surgery and despite several therapy sessions, Manginsay said she could no longer move her right arm like she used to.
