Men's hockey hosts #19 Quinnipiac, Princeton in weekend set





PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown Bears (0-2-0, 0-2-0 ECAC) open the 2024-25 home calendar with a weekend series against #19 Quinnipiac (3-5-0, 0-2-0 ECAC) and Princeton (0 – 2-0, 0-2-0 ECAC) at the Meehan Auditorium. The Brown Bears (0-2-0, 0-2-0 ECAC) open the 2024-25 home calendar with a weekend series against #19 Quinnipiac (3-5-0, 0-2-0 ECAC) and Princeton (0 – 2-0, 0-2-0 ECAC) at the Meehan Auditorium. The Bears will take on the Bobcats on Friday night before wrapping up the weekend against the Tigers on Saturday. Both games start at 7:00 PM and will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and internationally on Stretch Internet. EXPLORING THE BEARS Brown enters the first home weekend of the season after suffering losses at Colgate and a sixth-place finish at Cornell last weekend.

Freshmen Ivan Zadvernyuk and sophomores Tyler Kopff each scored two points over the weekend to lead Brown's offense. Seven other Bears recorded a point over the two games.

and sophomores each scored two points over the weekend to lead Brown's offense. Seven other Bears recorded a point over the two games. The Bears came up empty on the opening weekend power play, finishing 0-for-5 on man-up opportunities. Brown's penalty kill went 5-for-6 in the first two games of the season.

Between the pipes, second year Lawton Zacher got the start in Brown's 5-3 loss at Colgate and finished with 25 saves. Junior Tyler Shea recorded 28 saves in the loss to the Big Red. SCOUTING THE BOBCATS Quinnipiac enters the weekend with an overall record of 3-5-0 and an ECAC mark of 0-2-0. The Bobcats are ranked 19th in the country according to the USCHO.com poll.

The Bobcats have wins over Penn State, New Hampshire and Holy Cross and losses against Maine (2), New Hampshire, Dartmouth and Harvard.

Quinnipiac's offense averages 3.0 goals per game, ranking sixth in the ECAC and 23rd nationally.

Tyler Borgula leads the team with five goals and two Bobcats follow close behind with four goals. Jeremy Wilmer leads the Bobcats with 10 points and is tied with Mason Marcellus for the team lead in assists at six.

Quinnipiac's power play has yielded seven goals on 28 attempts (25%) to rank fifth in the conference and 11th in the NCAA.

Defensively, Quinnipiac is allowing 2.8 goals per game, which ranks sixth in the ECAC.

Between the pipes, Dylan Silverstein has made five starts and has a 2.05 goals against average and a .922 save percentage. Matej Marinov has a 3.19 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in three starts.

The penalty allowed six goals in 26 attempts (76.9%) to be scored in seventh place in the ECAC. WITHIN THE SERIES Friday marks the 49th meeting between Brown and Quinnipiac in a series dating back to 2006.

The Bobcats maintain the series lead, 31-10-7, along with a seven-game win streak. EXPLORING THE TIGERS Princeton enters the weekend after opening the 2024-2025 season with a pair of conference losses last weekend.

The Tigers suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to Harvard before falling 5-1 to Dartmouth the next night.

Four players have scored one goal and five different players have had one assist in the two opening matches.

Princeton's power play allowed one goal in seven attempts (14.3%) in the opening weekend.

Between the pipes, Ethan Pearson took the loss against Harvard and has a 3.72 goals average and a .879 save percentage. Arthur Smith got the start against Dartmouth and enters the weekend with a 5.00 goals against average and an .808 save percentage.

Princeton's penalty allowed two goals in seven attempts (71.4%) to start the season. WITHIN THE SERIES Saturday marks the 173rd meeting between the Bears and Tigers dating back to 1900.

Brown has the series lead, 92-78-12, along with a 40-37-4 record at Meehan. SCOTT PULLS Captain Sophomore Max Scott won 67.7% (42-62) of his face-offs in the opening weekend.

won 67.7% (42-62) of his face-offs in the opening weekend. The captain finished 20-for-29 against the Raiders before going 22-for-33 against Cornell.

As a team, Brown won 55.8% of opening weekend matchups and ranked fourth in the conference and eighth in the NCAA. YOUTH MOVEMENT The Bears had five sophomores, six freshmen and one transfer in the lineup on opening weekend.

Through two games, the underclassmen have earned more than 70% of the team points. COLLEGIATE PRIMARY Zadvernyuk recorded his first collegiate goal, assist and multi-point game at Colgate (Nov. 8).

Brian Nicholas recorded his first collegiate assist at Colgate (Nov. 8).

recorded his first collegiate assist at Colgate (Nov. 8). Andreas King recorded his first collegiate assist at Colgate (Nov. 8). BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a critical role in improving the student-athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support from our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift through the Sports Foundation can have an immediate impact on today's brown bears and help them excel in the classroom, in competition and, most importantly, in the community. Please clickherefor more information on how you can support the Bears. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest news about Brown Athletics, please follow @BrownU_Bearson X and@BrownU_Bearson Instagram. LikeBruinUberenon Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2024/11/14/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-hosts-19-quinnipiac-princeton-in-weekend-set The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos