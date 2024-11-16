NJSIAA football playoffs Somerville wins sectional championship

SOMERVILLE If your four 2-point conversion plays are the only ones that don't go well, you usually have a pretty good night.

That was certainly the case for the undefeated Somerville High School football team Friday in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 final against two-time reigning section champion and defending state group champion Delsea. Not only did the top-seeded Pioneers score on all but their final offensive play, but the defense did a phenomenal job stifling the seventh-seeded Crusaders' vaunted wing-T offense and scored a 24-6 win at Brooks Field.

Senior Brenden Pacheco threw two touchdown passes and classmate Terrell Mitchell gobbled up 136 rushing yards and a score, and Somerville (12-0), which also got a touchdown run from Joshua Rodriguez as well as TD catches from Aidan Bush and Max Nuzzi, won his first sectional title since 2017 and ninth in program history.

Coach (Matt) Bloom talked about toughness all week, said Pacheco, who will lead his club against South 3 champion Mainland in the state Group 3 semifinals next Friday night, also scheduled for Somerville's home field. They are a South Jersey football team that has won the last two years, so they were probably the most physical team we played. Offensively, we had to score because they were chewing the clock and running it down, and I think we executed and it showed tonight.

Somerville marched down the field on the game's opening drive, going 59 yards in 12 plays, capped by a five-yard scoring run by Mitchell, who was then stopped on the two-point attempt. It was the first of all four conversion attempts that fell short for the Pioneers, including three on runs by Wake Forrest-bound Mitchell.

But Delsea had the immediate answer to Somerville's opening salvo, going 89 yards in 15 plays on his first drive before starting this evening in the life of Crusaders quarterback Jimmy Reardon with a three-yard scoring run. Delsea ran the ball on every possession and only threw the ball once the entire game.

And while it looked like it might be a punch-counter-punch all night long, de Ville certainly made good use of what he learned on the Crusaders' first drive the rest of the way, holding them scoreless and only allowing five first downs and one run of more. than 10 meters. The Pioneers' offense, meanwhile, reached the end zone on each of their drives with the exception of the final possession, when the goal was to run down the clock with the game already up by three scores.

Other than the two-point conversions, Bloom joked, this was 100 percent exactly what we said we needed to do. We knew their first attack drive would be the toughest because we had never seen that pace before. You can imitate it in practice all you want, but you have to go there and see it. But then to take them out the rest of the way as things continue to go on the offensive is just incredible.

“Our offense realized we just had to execute because they gave us what we wanted,” Pacheco said. So as a group we took action and scored points because with that offense they're running, it's hard to stop.

With the score tied at 6-6, it was all Somerville the rest of the way in a no turnovers and no sacks game. The Pioneers got an eight-yard Pacheco-to-Bush scoring pass to make it 12-6 on the next possession, before Pacheco hit Nuzzi on a 2nd-and-13 from the 23-yard line for a score, and de Ville was up leading 18-6 at halftime.

Delsea got the ball first to start the second half, with the drive stalling near midfield, and Somerville all but put the game away on the ensuing chance, scoring on a one-yard Rodriguez run on the first play of the fourth quarter. The touchdown came several plays after a would-be 17-yard Mitchell TD was called back for holding, and one play after Somerville converted a magical 4th-and-18 when a Pacheco pass from the 25-yard line rebounded off a defender's chest and into the arms of Spencer Carran on the 1-yard line.

I can't even put into words how much these kids care and how hard they try, and that makes a difference. said Bloom, whose team reached the 12-win mark for the first time in program history and is two wins shy of its first undefeated full season since 1983 (11-0). These kids want to win so bad and they want to do things the right way. And it makes my job so much easier. I'm just so proud of them.

BOX SCORE

DELSEA (4-7) 6-0-0-0 — 6

SOMERVILLE (12-0) 6-12-0-6 — 24

SCORING

S Mitchell 5 run (run failed)

D Reardon 3 run (kick fails)

S Bush 8 pass from Pacheco (run failed)

S Nuzzi 23 pass by Pacheco (pass failed)

S Rodriguez 1 point (point failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

HURRY: D Russo 14-73, Anderson 7-28, Reardon 12-49, Grippo 9-18; SMitchell 23-136, Pacheco 2-12, Rodriguez 3-18, Scheier 2-(-2), Bowen 3-10.

PASS: D Rear 0-1-0-0-0; SPacheco 8-14-2-0-91.

RECEPTION: SMitchell 1-9, Bush 1-8, Scheier 3-19, Nuzzi 2-31, Carran 1-24.