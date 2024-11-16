How to watch UVA football vs. Notre Dame and GAME THREAD





HOW TO WATCH THE HOOS: The Virginia Cavaliers head to South Bend to take on the No. 8 seed Notre Dame battles Irish Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, meaning you can watch the game on any television provider on NBC or via a Peacock subscription as a streaming option. Location: South Bend, Indiana

Date: November 16, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC/Peacock

Spread: Notre Dame -21.5 Pregame content 3 players, 2 matchups and 1 prediction for Virginia Football vs. Notre Dame Behind enemy lines: What you need to know about Notre Dame football this season Five Virginia football takeaways disrupted the win over No. 18 Pittsburgh Pin thread Stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn before, during and after the match for instant analysis and coverage of the final result. Also be active on Twitter throughout the match and throughout the season, so follow us there for live reactions from our staff. Covering the lawn @STL_UVA Zach Carey @Zach_Carey_ Then Siegel @DanSiegel_ Corbin Lathrop @CorbinLathrop Johannes Kurcina @JohnKurcina Trey Kelleher @TreyKelleher3 Gavin Boeker @GavinBookerPxP Garrett Keogh @Garrett_Keogh01 Game notes Finally, here are the game notes from UVA: MATCHUP IN SATURDAY Virginia will play Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium for the fifth time in program history and the second time ever. The Fighting Irish have won all four meetings, including a 28-3 decision in Charlottesville in 2021.

The Fighting Irish have been ranked in the top-10 in all four meetings against UVA (#2 in 1989; #9 in 2015; #10 in 2019; #7 in 2021). Notre Dame has never lost at home to an ACC team while ranked in the top 25, a total of 33 games.

Virginia is 1-1 against AP Top-25 teams and 2-3 against ranked foes this season under head coach Tony Elliott. Both wins in the top 25 are on the way.

The Cavaliers have one win in 32 all-time road games against top-10 teams. That win came last season under Elliott when UVA defeated then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 in Chapel Hill.

Virginia is 3-1 on the road this season, its most road wins since 2011. UVA is one of seven ACC teams and 36 FBS squads with three or more road wins this season. The Cavaliers haven't won four games on the road since 2007.

UVA is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. It marks the first five-win season since 2020 and the most league wins since achieving four wins in 2021.

Virginia has held leads in all nine games this season, including a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter on the road over then-No. 10 Clemson and a three-point lead until 1:55 into the fourth quarter against Louisville. TOP STORYLINES Virginia ended their three-game losing streak with a 24-19 victory over No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Cavaliers trailed 13-7 at halftime and scored 14 points in the third quarter, speeding up the comeback victory. Pitt entered the game averaging 38.9 points per game and being held to its second-lowest score this season, and its fewest losses since the 2023 season finale against Duke.

UVA wide receiver Chris Tyree is a 2023 graduate of Notre Dame and transferred to UVA in January. The speedy wideout played in 49 games for the Fighting Irish with over 1,000 yards rushing and 945 yards receiving in four seasons. Tyree is coming off his best game as a Cavalier with four receptions, 42 yards receiving and 14 yards rushing against No. 23 Pittsburgh last week.

The Cavaliers are one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time under Elliott and the first time since 2021. This season, Virginia has recorded the most wins (5) since 2021, the most ACC wins (3) since 2021 and the most road wins. since 2011. Virginia started the season 4-1, its best under Elliott and only the sixth time since 1999 that UVA has won at least four of its first five games.

Featuring two AP Top-25 teams in No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 18 SMU in addition to in-state rival Virginia Tech While staying on schedule, UVA has the toughest schedule in the ACC and the eighth toughest among FBS schools based on winning percentage (.750).

