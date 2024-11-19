



SHANNON, Co. Clare Cricket Ireland and Felt solar energy have today announced that the solar energy company will #BackingGreen both on and off the pitch as the main sponsor of Ireland Men. With terms lasting up to 10 years, this is the longest sponsorship of this nature in the history of Irish cricket, and highlights Filte Solar's commitment to Irish cricket as Ireland Men continues to grow in stature both at home and around the world . The partnership unveiling took place at Filte Solar's newly opened headquarters in Shannon, County Clare, where the company was founded in 2019 by Indian-born Abhilash Borana, at the same time he was completing his master's degree in International Trade Law from the University of Limerick completed. . To mark the partnership announcement, Cricket Ireland President Stella Downes, CEO Warren Deutrom and several Ireland Men players – including Test Captain Andrew Balbirnie, vice-captain Lorcan Tucker and talismanic all-rounder George Dockrell – visited Filte Solar's headquarters and took part to tour the facility, enjoyed a meet and greet and question and answer session with Filte Solar staff before taking a playful outing on the lawn. CEO of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutschsaid: Today's event in Shannon marks a major step forward for Irish cricket, and one in which an Irish business success story will support our men's side in 2025 and beyond. Filte Solar is a company that shares our aim to become a major sport at home, and a major cricketing nation around the world, just as they themselves continue to grow rapidly, both in Ireland and in other markets around the world, to make sustainable energy solutions more expensive -effective and accessible. This is a hugely exciting time for Ireland Men, not just because the team's consistency over a number of years has resulted in automatic qualification for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, back-to-back Test wins and some high-profile victories against South Africa last month. But there is also a lot to look forward to in 2025, with an all-format tour of Zimbabwe in January and both England and the West Indies touring Ireland. I would like to personally thank Abhilash and Filte Solar CEO James Ring, and my own team at Cricket Ireland, for creating this exciting partnership. Founded in 2019, Filte Solar is already the leading distributor of photovoltaic equipment in Ireland, with the company's achievements generating recognition for founder Abhilash Borana, who was a 2023 finalist in the EY International Entrepreneur Awards and Forbes “30 Under 30 Europe ” inductee in the 2022 Manufacturing and Industry Category. Founder and Chairman of Filte Solar Abhilash Boranasaid: As a huge fan of cricket and as someone who has made his home here in Ireland since 2018, I am ecstatic to see these two things I love coming together. At Filte Solar we are on a mission to make solar energy an affordable and cost-effective solution for businesses and consumers in Ireland and around the world in the coming years. As an entrepreneur-driven company, we cultivate a culture of belonging that makes Irish cricket a natural entry point for us, and we can't wait to start #BackingGreen and support the Irish men's team as they continue to challenge the status quo on the world stage . With more than 70 employees across Europe and another 200 in India, Filte Solar serves internationally with subsidiaries in several countries in Central Europe, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and India. Filte Solar was founded with 50,000 seed money raised from the Boranas family in 2019, and will exceed 60 million in sales by 2024. In supporting Cricket Ireland, Filte Solar joins a wide range of Irish sponsors and global companies that have a significant presence on the island of Ireland, including Certa Ireland, Corpay, DMG Media and Butlers Chocolates.

