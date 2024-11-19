Katie Boulter v Rebecca Sramkova LIVE: Billie Jean King Cup tennis score from Great Britain v Slovakia semi-final





( Getty Images for LTA ) Great Britain will take on Slovakia in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup as Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter look to lead the way to a first final in the women's team event since 1981. Raducanu and Boulter were in top form to beat Germany and Canada on their way to the semi-finals and set up a showdown with surprise package Slovakia after wins against the US and Australia. Under captain Anne Keothavong, Great Britain are fueled by team spirit and Raducanu has enjoyed her return to the side after a spell on the sidelines due to injury. With Italy beating Poland in the other semi-final, can Britain join them in a first Billie Jean King Cup final in more than 40 years? Follow the latest updates via our live blog below: *Katie Boulter 6-2 4-5 Rebecca Sramkova Rebecca Sramkova needs a reset. She had her moments in this set to kill Katie Boulter, but was unable to shake her off. From Sramkova's next service game, she wins the first few points to calm the nerves. A serve on Boutler's forehand sets up a forehand return that Boulter sets too long. The Slovak serves to love and has a chance on the set. She just has to break Boutler now. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:34 PM Katie Boulter 6-2 4-4 Rebecca Sramkova* Boulter is again involved in a tough match as Sramkova equalizes her point for point at 30-30. There is a tense silence in the arena before Boutler hits a serve wide and draws an error from the Slovakian. The Brit then holds her serve while Sramkova goes long! The momentum has returned to Boulter in this set. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:31 PM *Katie Boulter 6-2 3-4 Rebecca Sramkova – Break! This is the game for Boutler. She needs to win here and now to put all the pressure back on her opponent. A wayward forehand from Sramkova earned the first point for the Briton before a second error put Boulter 0-30 ahead as she hunted for the break of service. Sramkova goes long again and creates three break points for Boutler to attack. This is nice stuff from the British number 1. Boulter goes after her. She meets the second serve with a forehand to the baseline and Sramkova hooks her return from play. Boutler breaks and the second set is back on serve. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:26 PM Katie Boulter 6-2 2-4 Rebecca Sramkova* Boulter needs to gain a foothold in the set. The momentum has been stolen from her, but a serve here will help proceedings. The Briton takes the lead 30-15, but Sramkova seems hungry. She goes after Boutler's second serve and focuses on the center of the court. Boutler responds by keeping the ball in play and forcing her opponent into the net. Boutler holds on and closes the gap. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:22 PM *Katie Boulter 6-2 1-4 Rebecca Sramkova Rebecca Sramkova now opens a handy lead! She is three games ahead of Katie Boulter with that completed break. Boutler cannot panic, there is still plenty of time in the set, but the Brit must rediscover her form from the first set. The next match will be a big one. Boulter needs to get her services in to turn this around. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:18 PM Katie Boulter 6-2 1-3 Rebecca Sramkova* Rebecca Sramkova seems to take advantage of her strong position, but she cannot escape Katie Boulter, who takes the match to 30-30. A serve-out wide gives Sramkova the next point and with another point she completes the break. Boutler hangs in the rally and forces Sramkova side by side. She takes the point and forces the game to deuce. Boutler does not provide this setup. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:16 PM Katie Boulter 6-2 1-3 Rebecca Sramkova* No! A double fault gives the match to Rebecca Sramkova. Katie Boulter pays a high price for missing her first serve. The set can now be won for the Slovak. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:12 PM *Katie Boulter 6-2 1-2 Rebecca Sramkova Emma Raducanu has recovered and is back in the arena to cheer on Katie Boulter in this match. There are a lot of nervous faces on both benches, but only determined looks on the faces of Boutler and Sramkova. Both players exchange points as Boutler looks to hold serve, the Brit then sends a forehand too wide and puts her opponent ahead at 15-30. The pressure is back. Boulter handles it well. She wins the next rally, but then goes on too long! Sramkova now has another break point. Can Boulter serve? Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:11 PM *Katie Boulter 6-2 1-2 Rebecca Sramkova – Break! Boutler breaks back immediately! Sramkova had a 40-15 lead in that match, but somehow Boulter fought his way into the match and went on to win it. A volley winner from the Brit makes her shout jubilantly. The second set is back on serve. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:07 PM Katie Boulter 6-2 0-2 Rebecca Sramkova* Wow. Rebecca Sramkova lands three aces in a row, but that's not enough to prevent any appearance of an immediate comeback from Katie Boulter. Boulter attacks the second serve twice before landing a forehand on the line to force the game to deuce! This is a great skill for both players. Mike JonesNovember 19, 2024 2:05 PM

