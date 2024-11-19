Nike retires as one of the all-time tennis greats and celebrates Rafael Nadal NIKE, Inc.





Nike athlete Rafael Nadal embodies what it means to give your all in the pursuit of greatness. Through more than 1,500 official matches, Rafa has built a legacy of resilience and fierce competition, teaching generations of tennis fans that greatness comes from sacrifice, fueled by endurance and supported by an unbreakable will. As he enters the final tournament of his professional career, Nike is celebrating him as one of the greatest players of all time with a branded film narrated by Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight. Rafa has been the perfect representative of the brand, Knight says. He embodied our never-give-up mentality and may be the fiercest competitor who ever lived. Rafa's statistics speak for themselves: he has won two Olympic gold medals and 22 Grand Slams, with a record 14 in Paris, forever crowning him King of Clay. The Spaniard has won almost 1,100 singles matches over the course of his 23-year professional career, claiming 92 titles and almost 150 additional victories and 11 titles in doubles. He has been a Nike athlete since he was 13 years old signature Raging Bull symbol has long been synonymous with greatness in tennis. Furthermore, over the course of his career, he has worked closely with Nike product teams to create custom footwear and iconic apparel that reflect the evolution in his game and style. “What I remember most about Rafa is the look on his face when he went down, he turned his mouth and his eyes narrowed, and you would say to yourself, 'Oh, look out, he's got his game face on,'” says Knight. You could always see that tenacity. When he hit a forehand, the ball changed shape, he hit it so hard. And no one would outlast him in a five set match, it was always fun to watch, and he was never out of a match. In a series of remarkable resilience, Rafa was ranked among the world's top ten tennis players for more than seventeen consecutive years, including a total of more than four years as world number 1. Persistence means acceptance,” he says as he competes in his final professional tournament. “Accepting things as they are and not as you would like them to be, and then looking forward, not back.” Rafa's greatness reflects more than his longevity at the top of the game. For more than twenty years, he has inspired tennis fans around the world with his signature passion, energy and resilience, inspiring countless athletes to pick up a racket for the first time. He is also in favor of the Rafa Nadal Foundationthat helps young people reach their potential through the transformative power of sport, and the Rafa Nadal Academythat combines high-quality education on the field and in the classrooms of the Rafa Nadal International School.

