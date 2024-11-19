Sports
Three things go wrong for Utah Hockey Club after a loss to Ovechkin's Caps
Utah Hockey Club ended with a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Delta Center on Monday night. Jack McBain and Nick Bjugstad scored for Utah, but it wasn't nearly enough to keep the team afloat for 60 minutes.
Here are three things going wrong for Utah after dropping its fifth game this month.
The production of the power games has come to a standstill
Utah Hockey Club has scored one power-play goal in its past six games and went 0-for-7 on the man advantage against the Capitals.
Officially it's a problem.
Play after play, Utah is put in positions to either extend a lead or get itself back in contention on the power play, and it has rarely been able to capitalize on those moments this season. Same story Monday.
Utah had four power plays in the first period, including more than 30 seconds of 5-on-3, and couldn't capitalize on them. Having the ability to make it a one-goal game on home ice before the second period is almost a must-score situation.
Despite Dylan Guenther hitting the crossbar and Michael Kesselring tapping the post on the power play, Utah gave Washington room to quickly shift the ice, and it did.
We have to be much better. It's easy to sit here and say we hit the crossbeam, but that's no excuse. We have to find a way to put the puck in the back of the net, forward Lawson Crouse said. That's not good enough. Maybe you plug the game in and it's a different story.
The Capitals scored two goals in 10 seconds to take a 2-1 lead by 11:05 of the period. The first came from Dylan Strome, who took advantage of a Utah turnover and rammed the puck past Connor Ingram on the wraparound. Nic Dowd followed it up with a goal off a 2-on-1 rush the next shift.
Alex Ovechkin, who is currently chasing Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals, scored two more against Utah to move him 27 away from the title. Washington's captain first released a snap to make it 3-1 at the 11:05 mark of the opening frame. He then shot one home on the power play from his weak-side office, putting the Capitals up 4-1 at 5:38 of the second.
Defender Ian Cole said the team feels the weight of the world on our shoulders when things go wrong in a match.
I'd like to think it's because guys care a lot. The guys really care, they want to turn this corner, they want to be a team that can win consistently and we're not quite there yet, Cole said. I think we have a tendency that when things start to fail, they become big.
Utah got the power play twice more in the middle frame and once in the third, but couldn't convert. Utah's power play percentage has fallen to 28th in the league (out of 32 teams) at 13.7%.
Utah needs more from its veteran players
It's not for a lack of effort, but the offensive production from Utah's top, more experienced forwards has been lacking and that's costing the team wins.
Utah has seen strong success from players like Bjugstad, who scored three goals in three games, and McBain, who scored two goals in three games, but the consistency from the forwards as a whole has not been there.
Secondary scores are important to any winning team, but it means less if you don't get primary output either. It's not often that Utah gets the game-changing, momentum-shifting goal it needs to run away with a game.
Nick Schmaltz, a first-line winger on a $5.85 million AAV deal, has scored zero goals in 18 games, marking the worst start to a season of his career. Schmaltz scored the third-most goals on the team last year with 22. While the forward has 13 assists at Utah, that hasn't been enough. Schmaltz is on the first power player unit and is averaging 18:10 ice time per night. That should result in scoring so Utah can get better.
Right now we can't get enough of anyone. I think we got possession, shots, things like that. But we're not done yet. We miss the net on many of our A opportunities, said head coach Andr Tourigny. We must finish, we must take the last action that will make a difference.
Crouse similarly scored the team's second-most goals last season with 23 and now has just four points (three goals, one assist) in 18 games. The forward is on the second power play unit with Barrett Hayton, who has not scored since October 30. Captain Clayton Keller also hasn't scored since October 30.
This fight does not come without responsibility for Utah. The players know things have to change.
Everyone must hold themselves accountable. “I hold myself accountable, I have to be better,” Crouse said.
It's no secret: I've been having trouble finding the score sheet lately. Personally, I just try to keep out of my head about it. Once you get in your head, it's not good. When you go through these kinds of problems and setbacks, you have to find ways to do something different to help the team win.
The goaltending has not been consistent
Connor Ingram returned to the Utah net on Monday night after Karel Vejmelka played the last two games and played well.
While some of the Capitals numbers were off Utah turnovers and losses in coverage, Ingram allowed four goals on 13 shots, pulling him early in the second period. Vejmelka came in and made nine saves on 11 shots to end the game.
At that point we had to try to get some momentum back and spark something, Tourigny said of pulling Ingram. We thought this was the right decision.
Tourigny said Monday morning that Ingram was the team's starter coming out of training camp and that he didn't want to keep the No. 1 goaltender out for more than a week. However, it's not training camp anymore and Ingram hasn't proven to be as quiet as he was last season. After all, Josh Doan was a third-line winger who left training camp and now he's playing in the AHL. Things change.
Utah's defense must undoubtedly bear some of the blame for the high number of goals the team allows per game, but it starts with stability in net.
I think we would put ourselves in a better position if we just worried about what our responsibility was, winning our team or winning the period, instead of trying to win the game in one shift, Cole said.
Ingram has averaged a 3.61 goals and .871 save percentage in thirteen games this season. Vejmelka has a GAA of 2.58 and an SV% of 0.915.
That's not to say Vejmelka is the answer to Brandon Duhaime and Aliaksei Protas scoring against him in the third period to take the game to its final 6-2 scoreline, but perhaps a revised look at the goaltender rotation. In the modern NHL, sometimes you just have to play the hot hand.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/utah-hockey-club/2024/11/19/three-things-going-wrong-utah/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump will visit Scotland next year, says his son Eric Trump
- Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been jailed
- Emmanuel Macron says he shares the desire for lasting peace with Xi Jinping
- Thousands of British farmers have rallied to parliament to protest against a tax they say will ruin family farms.
- Big Ten reverses course: Oregon football has clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game after all
- Ronan Farrow explains how your phone can be used to spy on you
- Wahiawa community takes precautions against bird flu
- Imran asks party leaders to disassociate themselves from PTI if they cannot attend 'critical' November 24 protest – Pakistan
- Donald Trump picks Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Indian Prime Minister Modi interacts with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- How Cricket Australia hopes to negotiate Australia Day
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home