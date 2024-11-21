Florida falls in the first round of the NCAA Individual Tennis Championships

Florida men's tennis traveled to Waco, Texas, this week to compete in the NCAA Division I Individual Tennis Championships. The Gators were represented by three players: sophomore Jeremy Jin, sophomore Henry Jefferson and junior Tanapatt Nirundorn.

Jin qualified for the event on November 9 through his performance at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Sectionals, where he became one of four semifinalists and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Individual Championships.

The other two Gators played doubles. Jefferson and Nirundorn qualified for the tournament via their victory at the ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Title on October 20.

Jin was the first Gator to appear in court on Tuesday. The first match for Jin was against No. 2 seeded junior Michael Zheng of Columbia. Zheng was coming off an incredible second-place finish in the NCAA Championships last season.

During the first set, Jin struggled to string everything together to throw Zheng off his quest to return to the NCAA's top step.

During the first four games of the first set, Jin managed to get to 30-30, but he was unable to close those games with a win. Jin's first win didn't come until Game 6, where he was able to quickly move forward and stay ahead of an attacking Zheng. Set one ended 6-1 for Zheng.

Set two opened and Jin quickly took the lead 2-1. The match between Zheng and Jin remained close until the last few points, but Zheng used his experience in these moments to come through and win the last five games to win the set and the match 6-1, 6-2 .

The Gator's quest for another NCAA singles championship came to an end after Jin's loss. Jin finished the fall season with a singles record of 8–4.

Despite the loss and elimination in the singles competition, the Gators still had the regional winning duo of Jefferson and Nirundorn competing in doubles.

The first round match for Jefferson and Nirundorn was against a duo from Duke, sophomore Cooper Williams and graduate student Theo Winegar.

Florida came out well in the first set, winning the first three games in a row and the set 6-1. Florida held serve every time they had possession and allowed Duke only once out of three tries in the first set.

In the second set, both teams were able to showcase their talents and battled back and forth to win multiple games in straight points.

Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox

There were no service breaks and each team managed to win their six matches. The second set ended in a tiebreak. The tiebreak largely had the same theme as the set that preceded it. The key moment came when Duke broke Florida's serve and took the lead 3-2 in the tiebreak.

Duke closed out the tiebreaker and won the second set 7-6.

Going into the third set it was the same format as the tiebreaks, but the only difference was that it was the first one who had 10 points and won by two.

The Gators went down 2-0 to start the third set, but were able to score the next seven points to take a 7-2 lead heading into the final stretch of the match.

After Jefferson and Nirundorn's impressive run, Duke's duo was able to outscore the Gators, winning eight of the next nine points and ultimately winning the game.

After the loss to Florida, the 2024 fall season comes to an end.

Contact Carston Handig via [email protected]. Follow Carston on X @carston_handy.

The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.