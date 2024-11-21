Sports
Florida falls in the first round of the NCAA Individual Tennis Championships
Florida men's tennis traveled to Waco, Texas, this week to compete in the NCAA Division I Individual Tennis Championships. The Gators were represented by three players: sophomore Jeremy Jin, sophomore Henry Jefferson and junior Tanapatt Nirundorn.
Jin qualified for the event on November 9 through his performance at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Sectionals, where he became one of four semifinalists and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Individual Championships.
The other two Gators played doubles. Jefferson and Nirundorn qualified for the tournament via their victory at the ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Title on October 20.
Jin was the first Gator to appear in court on Tuesday. The first match for Jin was against No. 2 seeded junior Michael Zheng of Columbia. Zheng was coming off an incredible second-place finish in the NCAA Championships last season.
During the first set, Jin struggled to string everything together to throw Zheng off his quest to return to the NCAA's top step.
During the first four games of the first set, Jin managed to get to 30-30, but he was unable to close those games with a win. Jin's first win didn't come until Game 6, where he was able to quickly move forward and stay ahead of an attacking Zheng. Set one ended 6-1 for Zheng.
Set two opened and Jin quickly took the lead 2-1. The match between Zheng and Jin remained close until the last few points, but Zheng used his experience in these moments to come through and win the last five games to win the set and the match 6-1, 6-2 .
The Gator's quest for another NCAA singles championship came to an end after Jin's loss. Jin finished the fall season with a singles record of 8–4.
Despite the loss and elimination in the singles competition, the Gators still had the regional winning duo of Jefferson and Nirundorn competing in doubles.
The first round match for Jefferson and Nirundorn was against a duo from Duke, sophomore Cooper Williams and graduate student Theo Winegar.
Florida came out well in the first set, winning the first three games in a row and the set 6-1. Florida held serve every time they had possession and allowed Duke only once out of three tries in the first set.
In the second set, both teams were able to showcase their talents and battled back and forth to win multiple games in straight points.
Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox
There were no service breaks and each team managed to win their six matches. The second set ended in a tiebreak. The tiebreak largely had the same theme as the set that preceded it. The key moment came when Duke broke Florida's serve and took the lead 3-2 in the tiebreak.
Duke closed out the tiebreaker and won the second set 7-6.
Going into the third set it was the same format as the tiebreaks, but the only difference was that it was the first one who had 10 points and won by two.
The Gators went down 2-0 to start the third set, but were able to score the next seven points to take a 7-2 lead heading into the final stretch of the match.
After Jefferson and Nirundorn's impressive run, Duke's duo was able to outscore the Gators, winning eight of the next nine points and ultimately winning the game.
After the loss to Florida, the 2024 fall season comes to an end.
Contact Carston Handig via [email protected]. Follow Carston on X @carston_handy.
The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.
Carston Handy is a junior journalism major with a focus on sports and media. Fall 2024 marks his first semester reporting sports at the Alligator. In his spare time he enjoys spending time with his fiancée and their dog. He also enjoys a number of sports, including pickleball, basketball and football.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2024/11/florida-falls-in-first-round-of-ncaa-individual-tennis-championships
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US blocks Security Council ceasefire resolution
- Johan Clarke assesses 'potential damage' and withdraws Cricket Boland's candidacy as president
- Finger prick test for Alzheimer's disease
- The situation is facing a 2.3 magnitude earthquake
- Self-deprecation of a man in power
- Britain has made major defense cuts, including getting rid of several warships and dozens of helicopters and drones.
- The US embassy has been closed due to a “significant airstrike”.
- Will Trump further step up mental health efforts in Texas?
- Notre Dame university sorry for 'no green in Belfast' advice
- Trump picks WWE founder as education secretary
- Xi Jinping arrives in Itamaraty for a dinner offered by Lula and Janja
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home