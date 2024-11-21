Sports
Mercyhursts Shutouts, Scoring Surge and Special Teams
Thursday November 21, 2024
Mattison, Johansson and Schalin lead Lakers to Weekend Sweep
The Mercyhurst Lakers and Robert Morris Colonials met seven times in the 2023-2024 season, including an AHA tournament game.
Last weekend, the Lakers delivered a pair of dominant performances, led by a goaltender graduate Earth Mattison (Fenwick, Ontario), junior forward Thea Johansson (Ljungby, Sweden) and freshmen forward Julia Schalin (Espoo, Finland).
Mattison recorded two shutouts this weekend, stifling the Colonials' offense by stopping all 31 shots she faced. She currently has three shutouts this season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average.
Friday night's victory was fueled by Tristana Tatur (Maple Grove, Minn.) who scored her first goal of the season and the first of her career and ultimately became the game winner. Johansson assisted on the insurance goal as the Lakers defeated their opponent 38-19.
The offense picked up in Saturday's match as Mercyhurst fired 63 shots on goal. Schalin scored her first collegiate hat trick a pure hat trick and added an assist to record a four-point weekend.
Johansson added to her weekend points total with an unassisted shorty and another assist in the second period. Vanessa Upson (Jr., Stoney Creek, Ontario) contributed to the scoring increase with a goal and two assists for a three-point night.
The weekend sweep moves the Lakers into second place in the league AHA rankings.
Top two tilt
All eyes were on Columbus last weekend as the Badgers and Buckeyes faced off for the first time since the Frozen Four championship game. On Friday night, the Badgers overcame a two-goal deficit in the first period and scored four unanswered goals to remain undefeated on the season.
Saturday started DJ vu as the Buckeyes jumped out to a 2-0 lead again in the first period. This time, however, the 2024 national champions held strong against Wisconsin's comeback attempt, handing the Badgers their first loss of the season.
The Buckeyes were led by Kiara Zanon (Gr., Fairport, NY), who scored her first goal of the season late in the game on a shorthanded score, and Joy Dunne (So., O'Fallon, Mo.), who extended her points streak to nine games.
Growing the game:
A rare Wednesday morning game marked the calendar for No. 9 St. Lawrence and No. 6 Clarkson last week. The School Day game attracted more than 3,200 fans and set a record at Appleton Arena, as part of a planned field trip day featuring schools from across the North Country.
The second annual Kids' Day initiative aims to introduce young fans to the excitement of college hockey. The Saints and Golden Knights skated to a 1-1 tie.
Boston University also set an attendance record at Agganis Arena on Saturday with 2,866 fans. The Terriers defeated Boston College 31-26, but fell 3-2 in overtime.
Suitable for printing:
And then we walked out for the starting lineups and I was standing on the bench, and I couldn't believe how many people were there. It gives me chills just talking about it. We didn't know there were 10,000 people there, and they were there. I remember my feet were shaking on the couch because of the noise there. I thought: Wow, what an experience for our players.
– Northeastern coach Lindsay Berman talks about the Huskies experience during the 2024 Beanpot win over Boston University. The championship game had more than 10,500 in attendance. (Source: The Ice Garden)
PWHL note of the week:
The PWHL announced its Takeover Tour for the 2024-2025 season, featuring nine games at various locations across the US and Canada. The matches will be played over 84 days, with the first match of the tour taking place on January 5, featuring Montreal and Boston at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.
|DATE
|TIME
|TEAMS
|LOCATION
|Like this. January 5
|4:00 PM
|Montreal in Boston
|Climate Promise Arena, Seattle
|Wednesday January 8
|10:00 PM
|Montreal and Toronto
|Rogers Arena, Vancouver
|Like this. January 12
|3 p.m
|Montreal, Minnesota
|Ball Arena, Denver
|Like this. January 19
|1 p.m
|Ottawa and Montreal
|Videotron Centre, Quebec City
|Like this. February 16
|TBA
|Toronto near Ottawa
|TBA
|Like this. February 23
|4:00 PM
|Boston near New York
|Key Bank Center, Buffalo
|Friday March 7
|7:00 PM
|Ottawa and Minnesota
|Lenovo Center, Raleigh
|Like this. March 16
|7:30 PM
|Minnesota in New York
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
|Saturday March 29
|2:00 PM
|Ottawa in Boston
|Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Conference tracker:
Penn State, Colgate, Boston University, Long Island University and Wisconsin are ranked first in their respective conferences. See the full rankings for each conference below.
AHA: https://atlantichockeyamerica.com/standings.aspx?path=whockey
ECAC: https://ecachokey.com/sports/whockey
Hockey East: https://www.hockeyeastonline.com/women/standings/index.php
NEW: https://www.newhaonline.com/sports/wice/2023-24/standings
WCHA: https://wcha.com/standings.aspx?standings=5
Fries at the bottom of the bag:
Penn State took its 10e win on the season and 10-3-0, best start over 13 games since 2020. Colgate scored its NCAA-leading 20e and 21st power play goal of the season in win over Syracuse When Wisconsin defeated Ohio on the road Friday night, it was the first win for the Badgers in Columbus since November 28, 2020 Bemidji States Raeley Carney (Jr., Wasilla, Alaska), Tayla Hendrickson (So., Warroad, Minnesota), and Kate Johnson (So., Warroad, Minn.) each recorded a career-high three points in their Friday night game against the St. Thomas Sacred Hearts sisters Bria Holm (So., Moorhead, Minnesota) and Ella Holm (Fr., Moorhead, Minnesota) each scored a goal in Saturday's win over Franklin Pierce Minnesotas Abbey Murphy (Sr., Evergreen Park, Ill.) recorded her 150e career point on Friday Northeast goalkeeper Lisa Johnson (Fr., Stockholm, Sweden) recorded her third shutout in four games with a sweep against Maine. Minnesota State Mavericks opened the weekend with a 4-1 victory over No. 8 St. Cloud State. Four different Mavericks scored in the upset Yale goaltender Also Dukaric (Sr., Ljubljana, Slovenia) stopped 37 of 38 shots over the weekend and posted a shutout in their sweep of Brown on Saturday.
Did you know? 97% of NCAA Division I women's hockey players graduate!
