College Football Live Scores, Updates: Notre Dame vs. Army, Texas A&M at Auburn and more





The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season has arrived. The first big game of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Moments later, Florida pulled off an upset of No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes. The Big 12 captured the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both looked to cloud the conference title picture. Will we see more unrest on Saturday evening? This is what we'll be looking at for the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.) Time: 7:00 PM | Television: NBC | Line: Notre Dame -14.5 | Total: 44.5 How long can Army (9-0) keep its magical season going against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? The Black Knights' three-pronged offense isn't built to mount a quick comeback, but they have given up just 10 points per game this season, albeit against a manageable schedule. Notre Dame isn't far behind, losing 11.4 ppg. This game is likely a playoff eliminator, so the stakes are sky high. Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 46.5 The Tigers are 1-5 in the SEC this season and need to beat both Texas A&M and Alabama to make a bowl game. A&M is tied with Texas at the top of the SEC and needs the win to make next week's rivalry game a semifinal for the SEC title game. Can Auburn play the spoiler? Live119 updates Meanwhile, Boise State could be in trouble in Wyoming. It's stuck in the third quarter and star running back Ashton Jeanty just went to the medical tent.

Touchdown Notre Dame That was fast. Notre Dame scores on its first play of the second half scrimmage. Jeremiyah Love goes 60 yards to the house for his third TD of the day. The route takes place at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame 35, Army 7

Oklahoma takes the lead in Alabama! Xavier Robinson reaches past the goal line for the game's first touchdown, and the Sooners trail No. 7 Alabama late in the first half. Oklahoma 10, Alabama 3

Halftime: Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7 The Aggies were lethargic and couldn't slow the Tigers down early, but they have since recovered and will have the ball first after halftime.

Halftime: Iowa State 17, Utah 13

Texas A&M Touchdown! The Aggies finally get on the board after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that bled nearly 9 minutes off the clock. Ultimately it is Terry Bussey who stretches the ball over the goal line. Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7

Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Army 7 Notre Dame misses a 48-yard field goal to end the first half. Yet the Irish dominate this battle against the undefeated army.

Iowa State takes the lead over Utah The Cyclones regained the lead in Salt Lake City after a long touchdown drive capped off by this run from Carson Hansen.

Touchdown Notre Dame! Jadarian Price finishes the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Irish are in full control with less than a minute left in the first half.

Utah takes the lead over Iowa State Meanwhile, the Utes just took the lead in Salt Lake City on a pick 6 from Lander Barton. The Cyclones need a win to stay in the Big 12 title picture.

Touchdown Maroon! The Tigers are now up three scores and it's Cam Coleman with his second touchdown catch of the night! KeAndre Lambert-Smith did most of the work on the drive with a 60-yard catch and run to get the Tigers into the red zone. Auburn 21, Texas A&M 0

Notre Dame gets the ball back, scores TD The goal line stop ultimately didn't do Army much good. It went 3-and-out, punted the ball away and Notre Dame took the ball right downfield for a touchdown on a 14-yard Jeremiyah Love run. Notre Dame 21, Army 7

Interception Auburn! Texas A&M put together another decent drive, but Marcel Reed failed on a throw up the middle and Auburn's Jerrin Thompson fell with it.

Notre Dame stuffed with 4th and goal! Army's defense comes up with a huge stop on Jeremiyah Love's fourth down from the 1-yard line. That leaves it as a 7-point game in the 2nd quarter.

Touchdown Maroon! The Tigers double their lead on a bomb from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman. That's a 63-yard touchdown for Auburn. Auburn 14, Texas A&M 0

Texas A&M misses FG Texas A&M put together a respectable drive to get into field goal range, but Randy Bond couldn't make the long attempt, so Auburn is still up 7-0.

Landing army! QB Bryson Daily feeds the ball in from the 4-yard line and the Black Knights are on the board at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame 14, Army 7

Army marches into enemy territory Army has its best ride of the day, and it's very curious with a number of runs and a lot of clock. The ball is in the Notre Dame 20 as the first quarter ends.

Ashton Jeanty adds to the TD total Boise State's running back has already found the end zone, looking for a 61-yard touchdown early in the Broncos' game against Wyoming. That's number 27 for him of the year.

Notre Dame blocks a punt, scores a TD! After an Army drive went nowhere, Notre Dame blocked the punt and took over at the Army 7-yard line. Three plays later, Jeremiyah Love is in the end zone for another Irish score. Disastrous start for the Black Knights. Notre Dame 14, Army 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/live/college-football-live-scores-games-updates-indiana-at-ohio-state-colorado-at-kansas-and-more-154550843.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos