College football scores, results: Chaos reigns in Week 13 as several ranked teams suffer tough losses





The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season produced big results. The first big game of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. But moments later, Florida pulled off an upset of No. 9 Ole Miss, potentially ending the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes. The Big 12 captured the nation's attention in the afternoon when No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to spoil the conference title picture. No. 6 Notre Dame left no doubt in its confrontation with No. 19 Army in New York, shutting out the Black Knights 49-14 to essentially secure a playoff spot. Then the SEC took center stage in the evening period, with No. 7 Alabama pulling off a stunning upset at Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas A&M in a four-overtime thriller at Auburn. Live154 updates Final: Auburn 43, Texas A&M 41

Texas A&M fails to convert, Auburn wins! It's a missed pass that gives Auburn the win! What a game and what a win for Auburn!

Auburn converts in fourth OT! Payton Thorne finds KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the back of the end zone for the score!

Auburn is also failing on its possession It's an incomplete pass by Payton Thorne. We're going to quadruple overtime.

A&M fails to score on possession Auburn will have a chance to win it.

Texas A&M nails it! On the ensuing Texas A&M possession, the Aggies couldn't move the ball far and settled for a 41-yard field goal attempt of their own, which Randy Bond made to send the ball into a third overtime. Texas A&M 41, Auburn 41

Auburn makes long FG The Tigers had two brutal decisions due to their possession and had to settle for a 41-yard field goal, which Ian Vachon scored well. Auburn 41, Texas A&M 38

Touchdown Maroon! The Tigers respond in kind with a quick score of their own on a short run from Jarquez Hunter. We are on our way to doubling overtime.

Texas A&M Touchdown! The Aggies strike first in overtime with a TD pass on a crossing route from Marcel Reed to Jahdae Walker.

Auburn closes it out with 5 seconds left! Tigers kicker Ian Vachon comes through in the clutch and makes a short field goal to tie the game at 31-31 in the final seconds of regulation.

Chestnut on the move! The Tigers have moved the ball into the red zone as the clock ticks down.

It's less than two minutes in and Auburn is trying to stay alive. The Tigers have the ball on their own 30-yard line, still trailing 31-28.

Final: Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3 In the biggest upset of the day, the unranked Sooners upset No. 7 Alabama, likely ending the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes after a third loss this season.

Another early field attack? Oklahoma is going to beat Alabama, but the fans were a little too eager to run onto the field. There are 28 seconds left on the clock.

Final: Iowa State 31, Utah 28 Utah kicker Cole Becker had a 54-yard attempt to tie the score late in the game, but his kick sailed wide right.

Texas A&M Touchdown! The Aggies have their first lead of the game with four minutes left! Amari Daniels rumbles into the end zone to cap off a 9-play, 80-yard drive. Texas A&M 31, Auburn 28

Alabama has been selected! Jalen Milroe gets hit while throwing on 4th and 10 and Oklahoma grabs the ball as it pops up in the air. OU takes over with 6:53 to go and a lead of 21. It's almost over in Norman.

Iowa State Touchdown! The Cyclones regained the lead after a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by another Carson Hansen touchdown run. There is only 1:31 left in the game, but all the Utes need is a field goal. Iowa State 31, Utah 28

Final: Notre Dame 49, Army 14 Army's dream season comes to an abrupt halt with a loss to Notre Dame. That ends Army's undefeated season and playoff hopes as the Irish continue their march to the CFP.

Utah Touchdown! The Utes took the lead after two long runs from Luke Bottari put them within range, then Micah Bernard weaved his way into the end zone for the score. There could be more Big 12 chaos tonight! Utah 28, Iowa State 24

