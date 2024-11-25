Lutnicks Cantor Considers $2 Billion Bitcoin Lending Project With Tether After $600 Million Investment

FMLS:24 | Shaping the next era of financial evolution



FMLS:24 | Shaping the next era of financial evolution



FMLS:24 | Shaping the next era of financial evolution



FMLS:24 | Shaping the next era of financial evolution



FMLS:24 | Shaping the next era of financial evolution



FMLS:24 | Shaping the next era of financial evolution



Welcome to FMLS:24, the premier event bringing together influential brands and leaders in commerce, payments, fintech and digital assets! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, talk to over 150 expert speakers and discover endless possibilities with over 70 top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision makers come together to close deals, forge new partnerships and strengthen ties with long-term customers. Whether you are in the financial, technology or payments industries, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations and industry-leading insights. Don't miss it and secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex # payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech Stay up to date with the latest news in finance and trading! Follow FMevents on our social media platforms for news, insights and event updates. Connect with us today: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ fmevents_official Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss our latest videos, interviews and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!



Welcome to FMLS:24, the premier event bringing together influential brands and leaders in commerce, payments, fintech and digital assets! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, talk to over 150 expert speakers and discover endless possibilities with over 70 top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision makers come together to close deals, forge new partnerships and strengthen ties with long-term customers. Whether you are in the financial, technology or payments industries, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations and industry-leading insights. Don't miss it and secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex # payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech Stay up to date with the latest news in finance and trading! Follow FMevents on our social media platforms for news, insights and event updates. Connect with us today: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ fmevents_official Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss our latest videos, interviews and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!



Welcome to FMLS:24, the premier event bringing together influential brands and leaders in commerce, payments, fintech and digital assets! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, talk to over 150 expert speakers and discover endless possibilities with over 70 top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision makers come together to close deals, forge new partnerships and strengthen ties with long-term customers. Whether you are in the financial, technology or payments industries, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations and industry-leading insights. Don't miss it and secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex # payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech Stay up to date with the latest news in finance and trading! Follow FMevents on our social media platforms for news, insights and event updates. Connect with us today: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ fmevents_official Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss our latest videos, interviews and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!



Welcome to FMLS:24, the premier event bringing together influential brands and leaders in commerce, payments, fintech and digital assets! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, talk to over 150 expert speakers and discover endless possibilities with over 70 top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision makers come together to close deals, forge new partnerships and strengthen ties with long-term customers. Whether you are in the financial, technology or payments industries, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations and industry-leading insights. Don't miss it and secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex # payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech Stay up to date with the latest news in finance and trading! Follow FMevents on our social media platforms for news, insights and event updates. Connect with us today: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ fmevents_official Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss our latest videos, interviews and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!



Welcome to FMLS:24, the premier event bringing together influential brands and leaders in commerce, payments, fintech and digital assets! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, talk to over 150 expert speakers and discover endless possibilities with over 70 top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision makers come together to close deals, forge new partnerships and strengthen ties with long-term customers. Whether you are in the financial, technology or payments industries, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations and industry-leading insights. Don't miss it and secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex # payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech Stay up to date with the latest news in finance and trading! Follow FMevents on our social media platforms for news, insights and event updates. Connect with us today: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ fmevents_official Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss our latest videos, interviews and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!



Welcome to FMLS:24, the premier event bringing together influential brands and leaders in commerce, payments, fintech and digital assets! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, talk to over 150 expert speakers and discover endless possibilities with over 70 top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision makers come together to close deals, forge new partnerships and strengthen ties with long-term customers. Whether you are in the financial, technology or payments industries, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations and industry-leading insights. Don't miss it and secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex # payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech Stay up to date with the latest news in finance and trading! Follow FMevents on our social media platforms for news, insights and event updates. Connect with us today: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ fmevents_official Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss our latest videos, interviews and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

