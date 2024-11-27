ACC bowl watch: How did the win over UConn improve Syracuse football's bowl prospects?

Syracuse, NY The bowl picture improved this weekend for both Syracuse and the ACC, thanks to the Orange's win over UConn and the SEC's cannibalism.

Syracuse's 31-24 win over the Huskies ensured it would finish in the top half of the ACC when it comes to overall record, a season achievement that should make sure the Orange has a Power-Four matchup during bowl season.

At the same time, two ACC teams and Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff rose significantly after losses to Alabama, Mississippi and Texas A&M.

Each of these SEC teams has now suffered three losses, almost certainly putting them behind the three one-loss teams from the ACC pool in Tuesday night's updated College Football Playoff rankings.

It's unclear what the committee will do if Miami or SMU ultimately loses their second game of the season, especially if the second loss comes in the ACC Championship Game. Syracuse can likely knock Miami out of the picture with a win on Saturday. Cal could probably do the same with SMU.

Regardless of the outcome at the JMA Wireless Dome this week, Syracuse appears primed for an interesting bowl matchup.

This week's most popular expected matchups are Syracuse vs. Southern California in the Sun Bowl and Fran Brown vs. Deion Sanders in the Holiday Bowl. Two other predictions this week put Syracuse in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against Nebraska or Michigan.

Here's what the ACC image might look like

College Football Playoff: Miami, Notre Dame, SMU

With so many SEC teams with three losses, it appears the ACC now has a good chance to get two teams and Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff. This allows all the teams below to slide up the bowl hierarchy.

Pop Tarts Bowl vs. Big 12: Clemson

Clemson played in the Gator Bowl last year and this game three years ago. I think that's enough time to bring the Tigers back to Orlando and take advantage of their local fan base instead of shipping them to the West Coast. The Holiday Bowl is the other option.

Gator Bowl vs. SEC: Louisville

I'd give Syracuse this spot with a win over Miami or with a Louisville loss to Kentucky. But this projection assumes these games go as Las Vegas expects. With its win over Clemson this season and just one loss against a team not ranked in the Top 10 nationally, Louisville would be a particularly deserving 8-4 team.

Holiday Bowl vs. Pac-12: Duke

I'd rather see Syracuse get the nod over Duke here because the Blue Devil's schedule is terrible. But Duke will likely finish the year with a slightly better record than SU. That's enough to give Duke an edge, especially in a year when SU ​​has already twice called on West Coast alumni to attend football games.

Pinstripe vs. Big Ten: Boston College

I have a feeling the Pittsburgh-Boston College winner on Saturday will get this one. Pitt hasn't played since 2016. Boston College hasn't played since 2017. The Eagles are playing better now.

Dukes Mayo Bowl vs. SEC: Syracuse

You could flip these next two and I wouldn't be surprised. There's a reason why several experts chose both destinations. The Orange have earned a Power-Four matchup. I gave it a date in Charlotte with the Big Ten.

Sun Bowl vs. Pac-12: Georgia Tech

It's a major achievement to finish with seven wins when the non-conference schedule includes Georgia and Notre Dame (and the league schedule includes Miami). I guess that's where the Yellow Jackets end up. Syracuse fans will want to remember this as they look at the 2025 schedule.

Military Bowl vs. American: North Carolina

The last six times this game has been played, a team from North Carolina or Virginia has been involved. The Tar Heels last appeared in 2019.

Fenway Bowl vs. American: Pittsburgh

Projecting Boston College to beat Pittsburgh makes the Panthers the clear choice here.

Gasparilla Bowl vs. TBD: Virginia Tech

I helped the Hokies beat Virginia on Saturday to earn the league's final bowl spot.

Alamo Bowl vs. Big 12: California

The Pac-12 bowl spots continued to be filled by former members of the Pac-12 this season. California is bowl eligible.

Don't expect it to reach .500: Virginia, NC State

Can't reach .500: Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest,

National experts

The Action Networks Brett McMurphy projects Syracuse to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against Nebraska.

CBS Sports Jerry Palm projects Syracuse to play in the Sun Bowl against USC

ESPN's Mack Schlabach projects Syracuse to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projects Syracuse to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against Michigan

USA Today Eric Smith projects Syracuse to play in the Holiday Bowl against Colorado.

247 Sports Brad Crawford projects Syracuse to play in the Holiday Bowl against Colorado.

Atlon's Steve Lassan projects Syracuse to the Sun Bowl against USC.

