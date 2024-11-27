Sports
ACC bowl watch: How did the win over UConn improve Syracuse football's bowl prospects?
Syracuse, NY The bowl picture improved this weekend for both Syracuse and the ACC, thanks to the Orange's win over UConn and the SEC's cannibalism.
Syracuse's 31-24 win over the Huskies ensured it would finish in the top half of the ACC when it comes to overall record, a season achievement that should make sure the Orange has a Power-Four matchup during bowl season.
At the same time, two ACC teams and Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff rose significantly after losses to Alabama, Mississippi and Texas A&M.
Each of these SEC teams has now suffered three losses, almost certainly putting them behind the three one-loss teams from the ACC pool in Tuesday night's updated College Football Playoff rankings.
It's unclear what the committee will do if Miami or SMU ultimately loses their second game of the season, especially if the second loss comes in the ACC Championship Game. Syracuse can likely knock Miami out of the picture with a win on Saturday. Cal could probably do the same with SMU.
Regardless of the outcome at the JMA Wireless Dome this week, Syracuse appears primed for an interesting bowl matchup.
This week's most popular expected matchups are Syracuse vs. Southern California in the Sun Bowl and Fran Brown vs. Deion Sanders in the Holiday Bowl. Two other predictions this week put Syracuse in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against Nebraska or Michigan.
Here's what the ACC image might look like
College Football Playoff: Miami, Notre Dame, SMU
With so many SEC teams with three losses, it appears the ACC now has a good chance to get two teams and Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff. This allows all the teams below to slide up the bowl hierarchy.
Pop Tarts Bowl vs. Big 12: Clemson
Clemson played in the Gator Bowl last year and this game three years ago. I think that's enough time to bring the Tigers back to Orlando and take advantage of their local fan base instead of shipping them to the West Coast. The Holiday Bowl is the other option.
Gator Bowl vs. SEC: Louisville
I'd give Syracuse this spot with a win over Miami or with a Louisville loss to Kentucky. But this projection assumes these games go as Las Vegas expects. With its win over Clemson this season and just one loss against a team not ranked in the Top 10 nationally, Louisville would be a particularly deserving 8-4 team.
Holiday Bowl vs. Pac-12: Duke
I'd rather see Syracuse get the nod over Duke here because the Blue Devil's schedule is terrible. But Duke will likely finish the year with a slightly better record than SU. That's enough to give Duke an edge, especially in a year when SU has already twice called on West Coast alumni to attend football games.
Pinstripe vs. Big Ten: Boston College
I have a feeling the Pittsburgh-Boston College winner on Saturday will get this one. Pitt hasn't played since 2016. Boston College hasn't played since 2017. The Eagles are playing better now.
Dukes Mayo Bowl vs. SEC: Syracuse
You could flip these next two and I wouldn't be surprised. There's a reason why several experts chose both destinations. The Orange have earned a Power-Four matchup. I gave it a date in Charlotte with the Big Ten.
Sun Bowl vs. Pac-12: Georgia Tech
It's a major achievement to finish with seven wins when the non-conference schedule includes Georgia and Notre Dame (and the league schedule includes Miami). I guess that's where the Yellow Jackets end up. Syracuse fans will want to remember this as they look at the 2025 schedule.
Military Bowl vs. American: North Carolina
The last six times this game has been played, a team from North Carolina or Virginia has been involved. The Tar Heels last appeared in 2019.
Fenway Bowl vs. American: Pittsburgh
Projecting Boston College to beat Pittsburgh makes the Panthers the clear choice here.
Gasparilla Bowl vs. TBD: Virginia Tech
I helped the Hokies beat Virginia on Saturday to earn the league's final bowl spot.
Alamo Bowl vs. Big 12: California
The Pac-12 bowl spots continued to be filled by former members of the Pac-12 this season. California is bowl eligible.
Don't expect it to reach .500: Virginia, NC State
Can't reach .500: Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest,
National experts
The Action Networks Brett McMurphy projects Syracuse to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against Nebraska.
CBS Sports Jerry Palm projects Syracuse to play in the Sun Bowl against USC
ESPN's Mack Schlabach projects Syracuse to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projects Syracuse to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against Michigan
USA Today Eric Smith projects Syracuse to play in the Holiday Bowl against Colorado.
247 Sports Brad Crawford projects Syracuse to play in the Holiday Bowl against Colorado.
Atlon's Steve Lassan projects Syracuse to the Sun Bowl against USC.
Contact Chris Carlson anytime: Email | Tweet | 315-382-7932
Fans can stream Syracuse football all season long fuboTVand buy cheap tickets to see Oranje SeatGeek. Fanatics has a full collection of Syracuse Orange gear for shopping online
|
Sources
2/ https://www.syracuse.com/orangefootball/2024/11/acc-bowl-watch-win-over-uconn-should-give-syracuse-a-power-4-postseason-match.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump asks New York Times to apologize for 'getting years of Trump coverage wrong'
- From tennis glory to daily struggle
- Biden has announced a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah
- Turkey's pro-Kurdish party seeks meeting with jailed PKK leader after new call from far-right politician
- 10 Downing Street protest urges government to end animal testing
- PM Modi: a constitutional guide for the present and future that meets all our needs | News from India
- Jakarta to choose new governor in first test for President Prabowo BNN Bloomberg
- ACC bowl watch: How did the win over UConn improve Syracuse football's bowl prospects?
- An earthquake shakes Fiordland, and was felt by the residents of Queenstown
- Donald Trump Jr. receives a fact check from Pete Buttigieg and Musk appears to approve
- Storm Conall: Third storm of the season to bring heavy rain to the South tonight | uk news
- Australia's veteran cricket team is facing deaths and is haunted by its failure to transition sooner