Sports
Huskies come to town for rival series – BG Falcon Media
While Bowling Green Hockey is coming off a bye week, Michigan Tech Hockey is coming off perhaps its toughest series of the season, a two-game matchup against Minnesota State.
It's fair to say that Minnesota State is the best team in the CCHA with four wins in the rankings and six games played against Bemidji State, St. Thomas and now MTU, three of the four teams with more than 10 points in the CCHA .
Even considering a great team, Michigan Tech didn't necessarily play well. Minnesota State scored eight goals in two games, the most goals they have scored in a weekend all season. Still, MTU scored the second fewest goals of their season weekends (3) against MSU.
Scoring issues for the Huskies mainly stem from power plays, an area that has dipped below .200 this season. This series saw 12-man advantages, with only one score on the first attempt of the weekend. They allowed a score on six power plays to MSU, raising their penalty kill percentage to seventh in the conference at just .773.
As far as the season goes, Michigan Tech appears to be a very good team. They aren't statistically bad in any category and look pretty strong in everything except in saves per game where they rank last (but high in save percentage and goals allowed per game). However, this is misleading when you look at the Huskies' schedule this season.
The toughest competition for Michigan Tech was the Mavericks and unranked (now ranked 20) Clarkson, in which they lost two games by a combined score of 6–2. Outside of that, they beat Ferris State and Northern Michigan, the two worst teams in the CCHA, and two one-score wins against Alaska Fairbanks, who are only a 4-6-2 team.
Bowling Green will be a fair conference test for Michigan Tech. They are a 6-4 team that has won all six games they should win and lost all four games against teams better than them. BG is not a team they have to win or lose to, which means it should be their most telling run of the season.
Players to watch
Junior Husky Stiven Sardarian has been a welcome addition to Michigan Tech, a transfer from New Hampshire. He has sparked the offense with six goals and three assists, giving him the most points of any Huskies Max Koskipirtti (3G/6A/9P). He has half the game-winners for Michigan Tech (3) with two top power-play goals and a .250 hitting percentage.
Sophomore Isaac Gordon lit up the CCHA in his freshman season at Michigan Tech, scoring 18 goals and 18 assists for a CCHA Rookie of the Year on a Mason Cup-winning team. Yet he has found himself in somewhat of a second phase in the 2024-2025 season with just five assists in ten games.
However, his ability to break out is always present. He has taken the team's most 31 shots this season and not scored a single one, meaning that for a man who scored 18 goals in his final season, he is extremely due for a goal. Very similar to BGs Ryan O'Hara.
Ohara, a senior Falcon, is essentially in the same situation as Gordon. A similar striker who has a team-leading shot count but isn't landing a single shot this campaign. He is especially to thank after being the top scorer for Bowling Green in the 2023-2024 season, even with 10 games missed.
Cole Moore is the best netminder in this series. He has a .908 save percentage and 2.87 goals allowed per game, with more than a third of the goals allowed coming on the power play. It's all but guaranteed we'll see Moore in both games, while MTU has split their goaltenders 60/40 this season.
