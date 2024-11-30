Brighton vs. Whitesboro Score, Updates: New York State Football Playoffs

The best team in Brighton's 90-year football history turned out to be the best Class A team west of Syracuse, with lopsided wins and a 12-0 start.

However, senior running back Gavin Parks' Bruins met their matchup on Friday night New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A Semifinalsfalling under Section III's Whitesboro 49-21 at Vestal High School near Binghamton.

Whitesboro (13-0), located east of Syracuse as a suburb of Utica, returns to the NYSPHSAA Class A final against Section I's Somers at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. Brighton finishes its first Section V championship season 12-1.

Brighton quarterback Grady Hopkins and receiver Wes Sturrup connected on a pair of touchdowns and set up a score for Brighton's leading rusher Gavin Parks late in the game. But the Bruins' defense was no match for Whitesboro's high-powered formations, especially after linebacker/tight end Matt Heininger left early with an injury.

The stars of the show were Whitesboro quarterback Memphis Ferguson and running back Connor McDonald. Both players rushed for three touchdowns. Ferguson bounced off tacklers for 182 rushing yards and threw 88 of his 147 passing yards to Mike Hill. McDonald was fast, rushing for 155 yards and adding 37 yards in catches. John Paul DeSantis punched in a fourth-quarter touchdown.

However, coach Curtis Schmidt's Warriors won the game by dominating the scrimmage. That's quite a task given the size and strength of Brighton. Whitesboro rushed for more than 370 yards. The Warriors scored 35 straight points after a short-lived 7-7 tie in the first quarter.

Whitesboro stuffed Parks and held him to 84 rushing yards. The 2,000-yard career rusher had many games this fall with over 100 yards rushing before halftime. Brighton defeated Canandaigua to win the Section V Class A final in their third appearance in four seasons. The Bruins then romped to a 48-14 win over Sweet Home last week to advance to the state semifinals.

Whitesboro seeks sweet revenge against Somers, which defeated Whitesboro 35-6 in the 2023 state finals. Somers reached its fourth straight NYS final on Friday night with a 35-0 victory over Section IX's Cornwall at Middletown High School. In 2023, Whitesboro advanced to the state finals after defeating East High/World of Inquiry following a stellar performance by quarterback Kyle Meier, who is now at Dartmouth.

FINAL SCORE, Whitesboro 49, Brighton 21, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Whitesboro returns to the NYS finals in a rematch of the 2023 Class A championship game. Section I Somers defeated Section IX Cornwall 35-0 tonight on perhaps my favorite field in NYS at Middletown HS. Last year, Somers defeated Whitesboro 35-6 in the state title game.

In fact, Somers has appeared in a NYS final every year this side of COVID. They also won in 2022. In 2021, Somers lost to Section III's Christian Brothers Academy 32-31.

TOUCHDOWN BRUINS, Whitesboro 49, Brighton 21, NYS Class A Semifinals:

Gavin Parks drives the ball in from 10 feet out with 2:05 left. Hopkins and Sturrup connected on a 42-yard pass to the 3 to set up the Bruins TD.

TOUCHDOWN WARRIORS, Whitesboro 49, Brighton 14, NYS Class A Semifinals:

Fullback John Paul DeSantis joins the team. He punched the ball in from 2 yards out with 3:18 left. Whitesboro used nearly nine minutes on that possession.

TOUCHDOWN BRUINS, Whitesboro 42, Brighton 14, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Hopkins and Sturrup connect again for another Bruins touchdown. Whitesboro scored 35 moments before. 11:54 remaining.

END 3Q, Whitesboro 42, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Brighton designs a red zone drive at the end of the quarter.

Bruins Ball, Whitesboro 42, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Brighton forces a kick for the first time tonight with about 3 minutes left in the third. A good punt return and the Bruins will get out of the Whitesboro 48.

Second half on the road, Whitesboro 35, Brighton 7, NYS Class A semifinal:

Whitesboro starts at their 34 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WARRIORS, Whitesboro 42, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinals:

McDonald scores his third touchdown from 6 yards out with 6:59 left in the third.

HALFTIME, Whitesboro 35, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Dominant performance by Whitesboro Warriors from coach Curtis Schmidt. I was in Section III when Schmidt first became head coach in 2019, following a legacy that Tom Schoen had spent decades building. Whitesboro lost in the NYS Class A finals last year and is a regular in the state tournament.

And for the record, Brighton running back Gavin Parks didn't get 2,000 yards because they blew everyone out. Parks often played the last quarter or two of games this season. Otherwise, he would be closer to 3,000 career rushing yards.

I have parks with 48 rushing yards. I have praised Brighton's front line on both sides all season. A big reason why I voted them #1 in our big school poll in the final weeks of the regular season. But over the last two quarters, the Whitesboro front has done everything they wanted.

Ferguson has 160 rushing yards for Whitesboro. McDonald has 110 rushing yards and 37 receiving yards on three catches, two receptions for 32 yards coming on their final touchdown drive of the half.

TOUCHDOWN WARRIORS, Whitesboro 35, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinals:

Ferguson scores from seven meters out. By my count he had 160 rushing yards and 3 TDs. Another 64 over.

TOUCHDOWN WARRIORS, Whitesboro 28, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinals:

McDonald scored on a crazy 41-yard run that was nearly a turnover. The Whitesboro runner broke free and Sturrup dove towards him at the 1 and punched the ball out just before McDonald crossed the goal line.

The ball bounced into the back of the end zone and almost went out of bounds for a touchback and Brighton possession, but McDonald grabbed the ball before it went out of bounds. Touchdown Whitesboro.

TOUCHDOWN WARRIORS, Whitesboro 21, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinals:

Ferguson scored on a 1-yard QB sneak. The broadcast seems surprised by the Warriors' offense leaning on 'QB power' run plays, but if you follow here, that's what they do.

END 1Q, Whitesboro 14, Brighton 7, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Whitesboro drove into Brighton territory after that interception.

INTERCEPTION WARRIORS, Brighton vs Whitesboro, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Whitesboro's Jamir Brooks intercepts a Brighton pass from Grady Hopkin at the Warriors 35 with 1:06 left in the first.

TOUCHDOWN WARRIORS, Brighton vs Whitesboro, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Whitesboro quickly regains the lead, 14-7, 2:00 first quarter. Connor McDonald burst with speed 50 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.

Whitesboro has big boys on their line. They block so well that the lead draft guard didn't have to come into contact with anyone for about ten yards.

TOUCHDOWN BRUINS, Brighton vs Whitesboro, NYS Class A Semifinal:

Grady Hopkin finds Wes Sturrup for a 50-yard touchdown pass to put Brighton on the board. The game was tied at 7 with 3:36 left in the first.

Brighton vs Whitesboro, Bruins follows NYS Class A semi-final:

TOUCHDOWN Whitesboro: QB Memphis Ferguson scored from 5 yards out. Warriors lead 7-0 with 4:18 left in the first.

Last year Whitesboro had a GREAT QB in Kyle Meier, who is now at Dartmouth. Meier was unstoppable East High in the NYS 2023 Semifinals. Scored an 80-yard rushing TD on the first play of the game. Easily the best player I've seen this decade. This Ferguson kid looks pretty good too. He sped 61 yards down the ramp.

Brighton vs Whitesboro, NYS Class A Semifinal, Bruins TOD:

Brighton turns the ball over on downs at the Whitesboro 27. Fourth and third runs to Matt Heininger stopped short of the sticks. Whitesboro now rides into Brighton territory.

Brighton vs Whitesboro, NYS Class A Semifinal, Bruins Ball:

Brighton receives the opening kick-off. Clarence Bell IV returns the kick past midfield, but a penalty returns the ball to the Whitesboro 47.

Brighton vs Whitesboro, NYS Class A semifinal starts soon:

The captains stand at 50 for the toss.

What time does the Brighton vs Whitesboro match start?

Friday 6pm at Vestal High School.

Football in Brighton: what you need to know

Balance: 12-0

NY State Ranking (Class A): #10

Whitesborofootball: What you need to know

Balance: 12-0

NY State Ranking (Class A): #5

Brighton football photos

