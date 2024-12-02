Animal sanctuaries you must visit during your travels through the region





From falcon hospitals to nature centres, these are the animal sanctuaries you must visit in the MENA region.

Most of us have some extremely animated photos (and depending on your experience, graphic memories) from frequent visits to the zoo as kids. Walking around and excitedly pointing at animals we only saw on TV was a staple childhood activity in the not-so-distant past. But luckily (especially for the animals), zoos and all the caged horrors they bring are finally being boycotted around the world. What should animal lovers do next on their travels? Visit and volunteer at animal shelters, of course! From falcon hospitals to nature centers, these are the animal sanctuaries you should definitely add to your itinerary as you plan your next trip to the MENA region.

Valk Hospital Abu Dhabi, UAE The largest of its kind in the world, this hospital was built to provide check-ups, treatments and feather replacements for Abu Dhabi's national bird, all of which you can see in action. Nofa Game Park Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Home to 18 different species of herbivores, such as giraffes, zebras and hippos, this wildlife park is where you can take open-top vehicles and see more than 700 free-roaming animals. Al-Mawa Nature Reserve Jerash, Jordan This 110 hectare nature reserve provides animals that cannot be returned to their country of origin or released into the wild with a permanent home consisting of species-specific enclosures. DJ Kennels Jeddah Jeddah, Saudi Arabia An animal shelter that provides a home for abandoned pets and rescued wild animals, including hyenas and lions. DJ Kennels offers pet therapy, volunteer opportunities and training. SFT Animal Shelter Tangier, Morocco Home to more than 900 animals, including wild boars, a monkey and a mule. This animal shelter is completely dependent on government funding and could certainly use some helping hands. Arabian Animal Center Sharjah, UAE One of the largest homes for rare animals, this nature center houses Arabian Oryxes and Arabian Leopards in large landscaped enclosures, and has its own conservation center and nature reserve. Shaybah Nature Reserve Ar Rub' al-Khali, Saudi Arabia Located in Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter, one of the largest contiguous deserts in the world, this reserve aims to reintroduce iconic Arabian animals that were once locally extinct.

