Check the traditional difference between these





Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, with millions of fans drawn to its unique combination of strategy, skill and endurance. The game will be played in three major formats, namely Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20s. Each format has its own style and the type of ball used varies accordingly. Red balls are often used in traditional test matches played during the day. White balls are preferred in ODIs and T20 matches as they are more visible under floodlights. However, the pink ball is a recent addition to cricket. It is specially designed for test matches during the day and at night. The color makes it easier to recognize under artificial light, unlike the red ball. In this article, we will discuss the major difference between pink and red cricket balls and how it affects the game. From their design and visibility to performance and durability, clearly identify what sets these two cricketing essentials apart. What's next| India vs Australia 1st Test: India Match Time, Expected Game Time 11, Field Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming from Optus Stadium Ind vs Aus BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy) 2024-25: Watch Live Streaming from India, US, UK & Other Countries Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 Australian squad: captain, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounder, coach and other staff What is the difference between pink and red cricket balls? In cricket, the choice of ball can significantly influence the dynamics of the game. Two commonly used types are the pink and red cricket balls, each designed for specific match conditions and formats. Understanding these differences is essential for players, coaches and enthusiasts alike, as they impact gameplay strategies and performance. Related stories Function Pink cricket ball Red cricket ball Staining method Painted with a pigment and coated with polyurethane (PU) Painted red with a layer of wax Visibility Superior visibility under spotlights Tends to appear brownish under spotlights Seam thread color Stitched with black thread Stitched with white thread Seam composition Mix of synthetic and linen for better grip Fully synthetic Sustainability More durable, retains color longer Durable, but loses color and shine faster Swing characteristics Maintains swing and bounce even after 40 overs Initially strong swing, starts reverse swing after 40 overs Context of use Mainly used in test matches during the day and at night Traditionally used in Test and First Class matches Manufacturer variations Different manufacturers may have slight variations Similar variations exist between manufacturers Core composition Both balls have a cork core surrounded by yarn Same as pink ball The discussion surrounding the differences between the traditional red ball and the newer pink ball is more relevant than ever. The pink ball is preferred for its improved visibility under artificial lighting, making it easier to see compared to the red ball, which tends to lose its visibility as it wears and turns brown. The red ball is great for daytime testing but struggles under light, especially as it ages. The pink ball, on the other hand, retains its shine for longer, which helps players in low light. It is striking that the pink ball has black stitching, while the red ball uses white thread. Moreover, the pink ball has a special coating that increases its durability and allows it to swing more effectively, especially in the early overs. The cricket balls are produced by three major manufacturers: SG, Dukes and Kookaburra. Each brand has unique stitching methods that affect durability and seam behavior. SG and Dukes balls are hand stitched, while Kookaburra uses machine stitching on some seams. This results in Kookaburra balls flattening more quickly, reducing their effectiveness in swing bowling over time. The introduction of the pink ball has transformed Test cricket, especially during daytime matches. Its visibility and design features make it ideal for this format. As India prepares for the Adelaide Test, players must adapt to the conditions and understand how the pink ball behaves to achieve success. Also read| ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Latest updates, schedule, group, match time, venue and more List of batsmen most dismissed in the nervous 1990s; Check here Most centuries in Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) till 2024 by batsmen of India and Australia Most successful spinners in BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy) for India and Australia till 2024

