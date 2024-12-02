Ryan Day 'doing a great job' leading Ohio State: AD Ross Bjork

A day after Ohio States upset its loss to Michigan, athletics director Ross Bjork told The Dispatch that coach Ryan Day has his full support.

Saturday's 13-10 loss was OSU's fourth straight under Day in the rivalry. But Bjork said that while the reasons for the losses will ultimately be analyzed, he believes Day is the right coach to lead the program.

Our entire focus now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run, Bjork said Sunday. We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does an excellent job leading our program. He is our coach.

Bjork said the foundation of the program is strong. He noted that the football team's academic performance this year was the best in school history. It joined Harvard earlier this year as one of only two football programs in Division I, including the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision, to achieve perfect multi-year Academic Progress Rate scores. Early national signing day is Wednesday and the Ohio States class is ranked in the top three by 247Sports.com

There is a lot of stability across the board within the program, Bjork said. Under his leadership we are always in the top five. We're here. We have great fan support, great donor support.

There will be plenty of time to dissect what has happened in the rivalry game over the years. But right now we have to keep the most important thing the most important, and that is focus on the values ​​of the program, focus on why we are leading the young men, focus on the mission and the playoff.

Bjork succeeded Gene Smith as athletic director on July 1 after a transition period at Smith. That was long enough for Bjork to believe in Day.

Our program is built to last, and Coach Day has done that,” he said. “He put us in a great spot.

Day has a 66-10 record, but as he said, beating Michigan is the top priority for an OSU coach. Ohio State dominated the rivalry with Michigan for the first two decades of this century.

That's why the losses over the past four years have stung particularly hard, especially on Saturday. Michigan entered the game with a 6-5 record. Ohio State was 10-1 and ranked No. 2. The Buckeyes were favorites with 19 points.

OSU is considered a lock to make the 12-team College Football Playoff and could host a first-round game at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 20 or 21.

Were disappointed (with Saturday's loss), but he's our coach, Bjork said. I'm focused on supporting our players and our coaches and continuing to get to know our fan base and our donor base and managing through this disappointing time.

When asked if he was concerned that Day had lost the support of the donor and fan base, Bjork responded: I think there will be a time and a place to analyze that piece of it. But the coach acknowledged after the game that he gets it. He gets the reaction. He especially understands the intensity of this game. He gets the feedback and the pushback.

Some of the things that happened to him personally are inappropriate. We don't need to go into that part. But we get what we signed for, so he recognizes that.

Bjork said coaches were back at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Sunday to analyze game video and meet with recruits. The NCAA transfer portal opens on December 9, so retaining players is also a priority.

He was back at work, Bjork said of Day. Coaches are resilient. That's what they were built for. And he was back to work, a professional approach.

Again, there will be time to dissect what happened in the game, but you have to get back to work. When you focus on bigger goals and a bigger picture, you just have to keep working, and that was his spirit when I talked to him today.

As for all the vitriol directed at Day and whether he would be swayed by public opinion, Bjork responded with a chuckle, “Let's go run in the playoff. That's all I'm going to say. Let's make a run in the play-off. That's what we have to do.

