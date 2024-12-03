Previews of college football conference championship games

The Bowl Subdivision Conference championship matchups have finally been settled after weeks of uncertainty, paving the way for the final weekend of the regular season and the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The nine championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday. The rankings and rankings for the play-offs will be announced early on Sunday afternoon.

Almost every game will have some sort of playoff impact. The three exceptions are the Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt championship games, as these competitions will not play a role in deciding which Group of Five team earns an automatic playoff bid.

That spot goes to the American Athletic or Mountain West, with those two title games taking place simultaneously on Friday evening. The matchup in the MWC is expected to be Boise State versus UNLV, although that won't be official until Tuesday night's penultimate playoff rankings. Each Power Four matchup has minimal impact on seeding and which teams earn byes in the opening round.

These games close the door on a crazy regular season and get us ready for the postseason:

ACC: SMU (11-1) vs. Clemson (9-3)

The Tigers were able to sneak into this game after Miami dropped a shootout against Syracuse. After losing to South Carolina on Saturday, beating SMU is Clemson's only chance to reach the playoffs. The Mustangs would have been a strong contender with a one-loss loss to Miami, but that might not be the case if they fall to the three-loss Tigers. The ACC is becoming increasingly likely to be a one-bid league.

Big 12: Arizona State (10-2) vs. Iowa State (10-2)

This is a win-and-win matchup for a pair of 10-win teams that took slightly different routes to the title game. Iowa State was 7-0 before games were dropped to Texas Tech and Kansas; the Cyclones rebounded to defeat Cincinnati, Utah and Kansas State to reach Arlington, Texas for the second time during Matt Campbell's tenure. Arizona State is playing for the Big 12 championship in its first season in the league after one appearance in the Pac-12 title game in 2013. Solar Devils enters Saturday on a five-game winning streak, highlighted by victories against Kansas State and Brigham Young. While these two didn't meet in the regular season, Arizona State lost to Cincinnati but beat Kansas, if that means anything.

Big Ten: Oregon (12-0) vs. Penn State (11-1)

Both teams are in the playoffs, so this will determine which Big Ten team gets a bye to start the playoff and which team will host a visitor in the first round. The loser could end up at No. 5, which has two major advantages: one, drawing No. 12, and two, potentially matching Boise State in the quarterfinals. The Ducks should be a lock for the No. 1 overall seed with a win. Should the Nittany Lions win, they could be in contention for that position with Georgia or Texas of the SEC.

SEC: Texas (11-1) vs. Georgia (10-2)

The rematch should be more competitive than Georgias 30-15 win in Austin earlier this year. While the Bulldogs struggled in an eight-overtime classic against Georgia Tech, Texas overcame some major second-half sloppiness to score a 17-7 victory at Texas A&M. That puts the Longhorns in the playoffs regardless of what happens on Saturday. You can't necessarily say the same for Georgia, as a third loss would invite comparisons to fellow three-loss candidates Alabama and Mississippi, which the Bulldogs beat.

American Athletic: Tulane (9-3) at Army (10-1)

The host team by going a perfect 8-0 in the league and finishing first in the final standings, the Black Knights will be looking at the scoreboard and hoping for a Mountain West upset. With a loss to Boise State and a win against Tulane, the Black Knights would have a case to be the Group of Five for the playoffs. But even that is not certain, as UNLV would have its own business.

USA Conference: Western Kentucky (8-4) at Jacksonville State (8-4)

Yes, these two teams meet again Friday night, six days after Western Kentucky topped Jacksonville State 19-17 to clinch a spot in the Conference USA title game. The Hilltoppers managed to finish second in the rankings thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sam Houston State. The big question going into this game: How much did Rich Rodriguez and the Gamecocks show to Western Kentucky on Saturday, knowing they could meet again less than a week later? Jacksonville State had won eight in a row and scored at least 31 points in every game but one.

MAC: Ohio (9-3) and Miami (Ohio) (8-4)

Both teams are on a roll. Ohio has won five in a row, including two key wins against Buffalo and Toledo, and Miami has won seven in a row, highlighted by Friday's win against Bowling Green. These teams met on October 19, with the RedHawks scoring a 30-20 win. Miami is seeking back-to-back MAC titles for the first time since 1973-75, while Ohio is aiming for the program's first league title since 1968.

Mountain West: UNLV (10-2) at Boise State (11-1)

Boise State is in the playoffs with a win and perhaps even as one of the top four conference champions. But the same could be said for UNLV, which rose to No. 22 in last week's playoff rankings. Army was unranked after losing to Notre Dame and Tulane was No. 17, although the Green Wave will most likely not be in this week's rankings. That suggests the Mountain West winner will be the Group of Five representative in the playoffs. The two teams met earlier this season in Las Vegas Broncos prevailing 29-24.

Sun Belt: Marshall (9-3) at Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2)

Louisiana will host the championship game, which is a crucial advantage considering the conference's history: The home team is 5-0 in the Sun Belt title game since the league implemented the division split in 2018. The Ragin Cajuns have been the most consistent team in the league. Conference, where eight teams became bowl eligible after finishing 12 in the postseason a year ago. Marshall booked its spot after climbing out of a 17-0 halftime hole at James Madison to win 35-33 in double overtime. Louisiana might have had a shot at the playoffs had it not lost to South Alabama earlier this month.

