Cricket director Mark Wallace provides update on players heading abroad





Glamorgan's director of cricket Mark Wallace provided an update on the players who will travel abroad this winter to play competitive cricket ahead of the new season. “The players don't have a big break after the end of the cricket season. They tend to get October off and start training again from November onwards. But a few will go abroad at different times during the winter to further their cricket education.” “Alex Horton was the first to leave as he flew to New Zealand on October 1 and will be joined there in the new year by Will Smale. Kiran Carlson has joined Brisbane and will play for the Sunshine Coast Cricket Club alongside former Glamorgan player Nick Selman. “Tom Bevan is going to play for Redlands CC, Marnus Labuschagne's club, which is also in Brisbane, where I played a long time ago. So Kiran and Tom will play against each other one day. “It's inevitable that there will be some guys who want to go abroad.” Timm van der Gugten has just completed his trip to Oman with the Netherlands for a combined ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (ODIS) and bilateral IT20 series against Oman. “We encourage players to go abroad because it's a long winter if you're just at the indoor school, so any opportunity to play abroad, develop your skills and improve as a cricketer is fully supported by the Club. We also encourage extracurricular activities that take place off the field. For example, James Harris is studying for a chiropractor's degree, and we also have a few guys in college like Ben Kellaway, Asa Tribe and Henry Hurle. “It's really important to get a taste of other cricket conditions outside of Britain because there's only so much you can do in the indoor center all winter long. If you go to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa or Zimbabwe, you will be tested outside your home conditions. Some of them will try to go to smaller camps to India or Sri Lanka at various stages to improve certain elements of their game. “Management believes that the opportunity to play in the off-season and continue their game development, especially the technical skills that some players may have challenged in-season, gives them the advantage to return to these shores as a improved cricketer.” Dan Douthwaite has been called up by Nepal Premier League franchise Kathmandu Gurkhas for their maiden edition, while Eddie Byrom will fly to Perth in Western Australia to play cricket after fully recovering from an injury that has sidelined him since August. Byrom is expected to reach Perth and start training in the new year. Head Coach Grant Bradburn has left for his native New Zealand, where he continues to follow the players and their performances. He will return to Cardiff in the new year, a few months before pre-season officially starts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/director-of-cricket-mark-wallace-gives-update-on-players-heading-overseas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos