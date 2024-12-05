Sports
Purdue Football welcomes 6 new boilermakers on National Signing Day
In the early signing period class, there are three players on each side of the ball: two running backs and a quarterback on offense, along with a linebacker, rush end and defensive back on defense.
After naming the 38th head coach in Purdue Football history and establishing its coaching staff, the size of the recruiting class will increase during the regular signing period, which begins on February 5, 2025. The new staff will undoubtedly continue to utilize the transfer portal. month.
The list of early signatories, along with information about each new Boilermaker, is below.
SAWIER ANDERSON
QB | 6-0 | 180
Dallas, Texas | Parish Episcopal School
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite
Ranked as the No. 52 quarterback by On3
Selected first team all-state twice and second team all-state once
Three-time first-team all-district
Three-year team captain
Three-time TAPPS Division I state champion
Plays Dec. 7 in the TAPPS Division I State Championship against Liberty Christian
Is 849-for-1,290 (65.8 percent) with 14,370 passing yards and 156 passing touchdowns serving as a four-year starter
Added 145 carries for 948 yards and 13 touchdowns during his high school career
His passing yards are a career high school record in Dallas, which he set on November 11, 2024.
Fourth quarterback in Texas high school history to surpass 14,000 career yards passing
Leads Texas State and ranks second in the nation with 4,830 passing yards this season
His father, Blake, was drafted in the 23rd round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies
His grandfather, Donny, played in the NFL from 1966 to 1975, winning the first two Super Bowls in NFL history with the Green Bay Packers
LANDON BROOKS
RE | 6-5 | 220
Albany, Ind. | Delta High School
Listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals
Named the No. 20 prospect in Indiana and No. 87 overall by 247Sports Composite
2023 IHSAA 3A section champion
Two-time Prime Time 25 Defensive Player of the Year
Three-year team captain
He recorded 22 sacks over his final three seasons of high school
During his breakout junior season, he recorded 72 tackles, 19.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks
ZYNTREACS OTEY
DB | 5-11 | 165
Murfreesboro, Tenn. | Battlefield Academy
Rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.
The No. 13 prospect in Tennessee and No. 36 cornerback according to Rivals
Has 100 total tackles (73 solo) with four interceptions in two seasons.
Battle Ground Academy will play in the TSSAA state championship on December 5, 2024
ZIAIRE STEVENS
RB | 5-9 | 185
Akron, OH | Eastern High School
Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite
Rated the No. 28 prospect in Ohio and No. 45 running back by ESPN
Two-time first team All-Ohio
Two-time Akron City Series Offensive Player of the Year
Three-time Northeast Ohio First Team All-District
Tops Akron East's career leaderboards with 5,810 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns
He broke the school record in rushing after a 104-yard performance in week nine of his senior season
SAM STEWARD
ILB | 6-1 | 215
Fort Wayne, Ind. | High school Hoeve
Rated a three-star prospect and No. 22 in Indiana by On3
6A All-State selection as a junior
Twice a whole conference
Team captain as a senior
Had 194 total tackles, 30 tackles-for-loss and 18 sacks in his three-year varsity career
Led Homestead in tackles, tackles-for-loss and sacks during his junior and senior seasons
Had 14 tackles as a senior in his final game against Hamilton Southeastern
During his conference, he came second in the 100 and 200 meter sprints
JARON THOMAS
RB | 6-0 | 200
Elkhart, Ind. | Concorde High School
Rated as a four-star recruit by On3
Ranked by On3 as the No. 7 athlete and No. 8 prospect in Indiana
Two-time all-state selection as an athlete, playing both running back and linebacker
Twice a whole conference
Totaled 2,867 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns in two seasons
Had 15 games of 100+ rushing yards according to MaxPreps
Total 227 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss
Two-time state qualifier and 2023 sectional champion in the 100-meter dash
Placed seventh in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2024 state championships
Three-time all-conference selection in track and field
