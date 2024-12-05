Purdue Football welcomes 6 new boilermakers on National Signing Day





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Purdue Football added six new Boilermakers to its family on National Signing Day (December 4). Sawyer Anderson (QB Dallas, Texas), Landon Brooks (RUSH END Albany, Ind.), Zyntreacs Otey (D.B. Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Ziaire Stevens (RB Akron, Ohio), Sam Stewart (LB Fort Wayne, Ind.) and Jaron Thomas (RB Elkhart, Ind.) all signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to join the Boilermakers for the 2025 season. Purdue Football added six new Boilermakers to its family on National Signing Day (December 4).(QB Dallas, Texas),(RUSH END Albany, Ind.),(D.B. Murfreesboro, Tenn.),(RB Akron, Ohio),(LB Fort Wayne, Ind.) and(RB Elkhart, Ind.) all signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to join the Boilermakers for the 2025 season. In the early signing period class, there are three players on each side of the ball: two running backs and a quarterback on offense, along with a linebacker, rush end and defensive back on defense. After naming the 38th head coach in Purdue Football history and establishing its coaching staff, the size of the recruiting class will increase during the regular signing period, which begins on February 5, 2025. The new staff will undoubtedly continue to utilize the transfer portal. month. The list of early signatories, along with information about each new Boilermaker, is below. SAWIER ANDERSON QB | 6-0 | 180

Dallas, Texas | Parish Episcopal School

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite

Ranked as the No. 52 quarterback by On3

Selected first team all-state twice and second team all-state once

Three-time first-team all-district

Three-year team captain

Three-time TAPPS Division I state champion

Plays Dec. 7 in the TAPPS Division I State Championship against Liberty Christian

Is 849-for-1,290 (65.8 percent) with 14,370 passing yards and 156 passing touchdowns serving as a four-year starter

Added 145 carries for 948 yards and 13 touchdowns during his high school career

His passing yards are a career high school record in Dallas, which he set on November 11, 2024.

Fourth quarterback in Texas high school history to surpass 14,000 career yards passing

Leads Texas State and ranks second in the nation with 4,830 passing yards this season

His father, Blake, was drafted in the 23rd round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies

His grandfather, Donny, played in the NFL from 1966 to 1975, winning the first two Super Bowls in NFL history with the Green Bay Packers LANDON BROOKS RE | 6-5 | 220

Albany, Ind. | Delta High School

Listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals

Named the No. 20 prospect in Indiana and No. 87 overall by 247Sports Composite

2023 IHSAA 3A section champion

Two-time Prime Time 25 Defensive Player of the Year

Three-year team captain

He recorded 22 sacks over his final three seasons of high school

During his breakout junior season, he recorded 72 tackles, 19.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks ZYNTREACS OTEY DB | 5-11 | 165

Murfreesboro, Tenn. | Battlefield Academy

Rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.

The No. 13 prospect in Tennessee and No. 36 cornerback according to Rivals

Has 100 total tackles (73 solo) with four interceptions in two seasons.

Battle Ground Academy will play in the TSSAA state championship on December 5, 2024 ZIAIRE STEVENS RB | 5-9 | 185

Akron, OH | Eastern High School

Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite

Rated the No. 28 prospect in Ohio and No. 45 running back by ESPN

Two-time first team All-Ohio

Two-time Akron City Series Offensive Player of the Year

Three-time Northeast Ohio First Team All-District

Tops Akron East's career leaderboards with 5,810 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns

He broke the school record in rushing after a 104-yard performance in week nine of his senior season SAM STEWARD ILB | 6-1 | 215

Fort Wayne, Ind. | High school Hoeve

Rated a three-star prospect and No. 22 in Indiana by On3

6A All-State selection as a junior

Twice a whole conference

Team captain as a senior

Had 194 total tackles, 30 tackles-for-loss and 18 sacks in his three-year varsity career

Led Homestead in tackles, tackles-for-loss and sacks during his junior and senior seasons

Had 14 tackles as a senior in his final game against Hamilton Southeastern

During his conference, he came second in the 100 and 200 meter sprints JARON THOMAS RB | 6-0 | 200

Elkhart, Ind. | Concorde High School

Rated as a four-star recruit by On3

Ranked by On3 as the No. 7 athlete and No. 8 prospect in Indiana

Two-time all-state selection as an athlete, playing both running back and linebacker

Twice a whole conference

Totaled 2,867 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns in two seasons

Had 15 games of 100+ rushing yards according to MaxPreps

Total 227 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss

Two-time state qualifier and 2023 sectional champion in the 100-meter dash

Placed seventh in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2024 state championships

Three-time all-conference selection in track and field

