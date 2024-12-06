Live updates from Alcoa vs. Westview

Alcoa capped its final season in Class 3A with a 10th straight state championship and closed out the 2024 TSSAA football playoffs with a 40-21 victory over Westview on Friday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Alcoa ends the season (13-1) handing Westview its first loss of the season. Eli Graf had 21 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while Micah Jones had three rushing TDs and 76 yards. Of Alcoa's 384 yards, 345 came from his run game. It was a punishing upset for the Tornadoes, who won the program's 23rd football state title.

Alcoa will move to Class 4A next year.

Freshman star Graham Simpson was 18 of 24 for 265 yards with a touchdown. Asa Barnes added two rushing touchdowns for the Chargers (14-1).

Eli Graf throws a 49-yard TD run for Alcoa

The Tornadoes' quarterback was patient on the run and then used a burst of speed to sprint 49 yards for an Alcoa touchdown with 1:17 left to give his team a 40-21 lead. It took just two plays on that possession after Westview scored on a 64-yard pass play.

Graham Simpson teams up with Miles Brown for a Westview TD

Westview freshman Graham Simpson threw a pass to Miles Brown, who turned it into a 64-yard touchdown pass late. That cut Alcoa's lead to 34-21 with 1:28 left in the game.

Simpson has thrown for 265 yards in the game.

Alcoa's Eli Graf increases Tornadoes' lead

The only thing missing from Graf's day was a touchdown pass. The senior quarterback made sure of that with a 6-yard scoring toss to Eli Owens with 2:07 left in the game as Alcoa pushed its lead to 34-14 against Westview in the Class 3A state championship game.

Alcoa's defense stops Westview's momentum

After giving up a fumble on the goal line, Alcoa got the ball back after picking off Westview quarterback Graham Simpson with 5:37 left in the game and a 27-14 lead. Simpson was moving around in the pocket trying to avoid Alcoa pressure when the ball was snatched, giving the ball back to the Tornadoes at the Westview 24-yard line.

Chargers force goal-line turnover

Westview's defense came up big with its back to its own goal line, forcing an Alcoa fumble on the 1-yard line, trailing the Tornadoes 27-14 with more than nine minutes remaining.

Westview back on the board with an impressive drive

The Chargers are not going away quietly. Graham Simpson engineered a 77-yard drive that resulted in Asa Barnes' second rushing touchdown as Westview cut Alcoa's lead 27-14. Graham went 7-for-7 on the drive that led to the TD with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

Rest: Alcoa 27, Westview 7

It was all Alcoa in the first half of the Class 3A state championship as the Tornadoes chased a 10th straight title. Micah Jones has 57 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while quarterback Eli Graf has run for 95 yards, including a 32-yard run on a fake punt.

Westview quarterback Graham Simpson and the Chargers offense struggled in the first quarter but found some rhythm in the second. Simpson orchestrated a drive that resulted in a four-yard rushing TD from Asa Barnes. Simpson is 8-for-12 for 76 yards in the first half.

Fake punt leads to fourth Alcoa touchdown

Eli Graf prepared to kick, but instead took off 32 yards down the other sideline. That set up Micah Jones' third rushing TD as the Tornadoes held a 27-7 lead with 20 seconds left before halftime.

Westview attack responds to Alcoa

The Chargers marched down the field in their most impressive sequence of the first half, led by freshman QB Graham Simpson and capped by Asa Barnes' four-yard touchdown. Westview cuts Alcoa's lead to 20-7 with 3:02 left in the second quarter.

Simpson had completions of 28 and 21 yards on the drive before Barnes, initially stopped, lunged forward and fell over the goal line for the TD.

Alcoa goes further

Eli Graf's 1-yard touchdown pushed Alcoa's lead to 20-0 with 6:19 left in the first half. Three of Alcoa's four possessions in the first half started in plus territory. The Tornadoes dominated the time of possession with over twelve minutes ahead of Alcoa and five ahead of Westview.

End of 1Q: Alcoa 13, Westview 0

The difference in yards is striking after the first quarter, as Alcoa holds a 13-0 lead over Westview after the opening quarter. Alcoa has 104 total yards, 102 of which are on the ground. Westview has only managed 31 yards in the first 12 minutes.

Micah Jones has two rushing TDs for Alcoa, while Eli Graff has rushed for 46 yards.

Westview freshman star Graham Simpson is 4-of-7 for 16 yards.

Micah Jones' second TD increases Alcoa's lead

Alcoa's defense turned points again, with the same result. Micah Jones scored his second touchdown in the first quarter on a 5-yard run. This came after Alcoa's defense stuffed Westview on a fourth-and-1 play when the Tornadoes led 13-0.

Alcoa takes an early 7-0 lead

Micah Jones and Eli Graf punished the Westview defense on the Tornadoes' first possession, leading to a 7-yard touchdown run by Jones to give Alcoa a 7-0 lead with 5:59 left in the first quarter . The pair ran for a combined 68 yards for the score after Alcoa stoned Westview on its first offensive possession.

What you need to know

Is this the year Alcoa slips? Or will the Tornado continue its dominance of the Class 3A championship in its final year in the standings?

Alcoa returns veteran state champion QB Eli Graf, who has 2,998 total yards and 39 touchdowns. He is this season's finalist of Mr. Football and was state MVP last year. He threw for 1,814 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions and ran for another 921 yards and 15 touchdowns. Alcoa senior tight end Eli Owens, a four-star commit from Michigan, has 33 catches for 426 yards and seven touchdowns.

If any offense has a chance against Alcoa, it could be Westview, led by freshman quarterback Graham Simpson. Simpson is the younger brother of Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Graham has offers from Ole Miss, Memphis, Mississippi State and Syracuse. He threw for a TSSAA state record 620 yards in a region championship win over Covington and Westview averaged 54.7 points.

