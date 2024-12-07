Sports
Army wins its first conference title in 134 years of football by defeating Tulane in the AAC Championship
For the first time in 134 years of Army football, the Black Knights are conference champions.
Bryson Daily ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns as No. 24 Army defeated Tulane 35-14 on Friday night to win the American Athletic Conference championship in its first season as a member of the league.
Army (11-1) achieved just its second 11-win season in program history, both under coach Jeff Monken, and has two games remaining.
The Cadets jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Kanye Udoh's 72-yard run set up a 3-yard TD from Daily. Udoh ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Army did not kick, commit a penalty or turn the ball over during the game.
Tulane's first half was a series of mistakes, starting with a botched field goal attempt that ended the first drive. The Green Wave (9-4) also committed turnovers on consecutive possessions, the second of which led to Daily's third rushing touchdown of the first half and a 21-0 lead.
Daily added another rushing TD in the second half and is tied for the national lead at 29 with Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.
Tulane, the highest scoring team in the American at 39 points per game, didn't get on the board until the final minute of the first half on a cold night in West Point, NY.
After winning eight straight to get into the playoffs, the Green Wave lost at home to Memphis on Thanksgiving night and gave up a chance to host the conference title game.
Tulane appeared in its third straight AAC Championship, but lost it for the second straight year.
Attention in New Orleans now turns to first-year coach Jon Sumrall, who could be a target for several Power 4 schools with vacancies, especially North Carolina.
After being blown out by Notre Dame two weeks ago to end a 9-0 start to the season, Army's College Football Playoff hopes faded.
However, the Cadets still have a big game before the postseason.
Army faces Navy next Saturday in what remains a non-conference match, even though the rivals are now both playing in the American. The Commander-in-Chiefs Trophy will go to the winner for the first time since 2017, after both the Army and Navy defeated the Air Force during the regular season.
The Black Knights have won the last two against Navy and six of the last eight meetings.
Army football has spent most of its storied history as a football independent, winning three national titles and claiming three Heisman Trophy winners (Glenn Davis, Doc Blanchard and Pete Dawkins) in the 1940s.
The Army's only other foray into a conference was a seven-year stint in Conference USA from 1998 to 2004. It was a disaster. The Black Knights have not won more than three total games or two conference games in any season.
The program left CUSA, but remained stuck for another decade until Monken, a former Navy assistant coach, took over in 2014. After winning just six games in the first two seasons under Monken, Army coasted for five seasons. from CUSA. at least eight wins over six seasons.
The Army landed the American after six to six straight seasons after tinkering with his traditional three-pronged attack. The Black Knights went back to basics this season and ran over their new conference rivals.
The Cadets came into the title game leading the nation in rushing with 312 yards per game and passing for another 335 yards against Tulane. Daily threw just two passes, completing them both for 17 yards.
Required reading
(Photo: Danny Wild / Imagn Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5975866/2024/12/06/army-tulane-american-championship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Ukrainian war hero stars in 'The Bachelor'
- Pakistan SC to hear Imran Khan's May 9 inquiry petition on December 10
- lights out, Adelaide Oval, Australia vs India, Second Test, what happened, Harshit Rana, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney
- US government should spend more on national defense: survey
- Executives remain at odds over the plight of women's cricket in Afghanistan
- Prostate Cancer: New Treatments Every Man Over 40 Should Know Today | Health
- Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington opens up about him for the first time, says they are 'mutually, madly in love' | Bollywood
- Choose your enemies wisely | The critic
- Everything can't be like that
- Pakistan's Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan's May 9 inquiry petition on December 10
- Russia turns to barter | International
- Ole Miss football bowl projections before selection day