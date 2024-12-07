Army wins its first conference title in 134 years of football by defeating Tulane in the AAC Championship

For the first time in 134 years of Army football, the Black Knights are conference champions.

Bryson Daily ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns as No. 24 Army defeated Tulane 35-14 on Friday night to win the American Athletic Conference championship in its first season as a member of the league.

Army (11-1) achieved just its second 11-win season in program history, both under coach Jeff Monken, and has two games remaining.

The Cadets jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Kanye Udoh's 72-yard run set up a 3-yard TD from Daily. Udoh ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Army did not kick, commit a penalty or turn the ball over during the game.

Tulane's first half was a series of mistakes, starting with a botched field goal attempt that ended the first drive. The Green Wave (9-4) also committed turnovers on consecutive possessions, the second of which led to Daily's third rushing touchdown of the first half and a 21-0 lead.

Daily added another rushing TD in the second half and is tied for the national lead at 29 with Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.

Tulane, the highest scoring team in the American at 39 points per game, didn't get on the board until the final minute of the first half on a cold night in West Point, NY.

After winning eight straight to get into the playoffs, the Green Wave lost at home to Memphis on Thanksgiving night and gave up a chance to host the conference title game.

Tulane appeared in its third straight AAC Championship, but lost it for the second straight year.

Attention in New Orleans now turns to first-year coach Jon Sumrall, who could be a target for several Power 4 schools with vacancies, especially North Carolina.

After being blown out by Notre Dame two weeks ago to end a 9-0 start to the season, Army's College Football Playoff hopes faded.

However, the Cadets still have a big game before the postseason.

Army faces Navy next Saturday in what remains a non-conference match, even though the rivals are now both playing in the American. The Commander-in-Chiefs Trophy will go to the winner for the first time since 2017, after both the Army and Navy defeated the Air Force during the regular season.

The Black Knights have won the last two against Navy and six of the last eight meetings.

Army football has spent most of its storied history as a football independent, winning three national titles and claiming three Heisman Trophy winners (Glenn Davis, Doc Blanchard and Pete Dawkins) in the 1940s.

The Army's only other foray into a conference was a seven-year stint in Conference USA from 1998 to 2004. It was a disaster. The Black Knights have not won more than three total games or two conference games in any season.

The program left CUSA, but remained stuck for another decade until Monken, a former Navy assistant coach, took over in 2014. After winning just six games in the first two seasons under Monken, Army coasted for five seasons. from CUSA. at least eight wins over six seasons.

The Army landed the American after six to six straight seasons after tinkering with his traditional three-pronged attack. The Black Knights went back to basics this season and ran over their new conference rivals.

The Cadets came into the title game leading the nation in rushing with 312 yards per game and passing for another 335 yards against Tulane. Daily threw just two passes, completing them both for 17 yards.

(Photo: Danny Wild / Imagn Images)