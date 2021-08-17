Elevate has announced Think2030, a national initiative to promote key issues of equality, sustainability and welfare in Canada.





Think of 2030 as tackling the role that Canadian innovators play in solving the biggest challenges of society.

Toronto, August 17, 2021 / CNW /-Canada’s leading innovation and sustainability hub, Elevate, launches a new social impact programming stream. Think 2030: Conversations for our Future brings together industry leaders, policy makers and start-up turmoil to tackle the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), with design, innovation and technology being the biggest challenges for society. Find out how to solve the problem.

In 2030, I think we will explore how design, innovation and technology can solve the biggest challenges of society. This year’s event will run from October 12th to 14th, with digital and exclusive face-to-face tickets available. (CNW group / promotion)

With Elevate, Think2030 covers three pillars: equality, sustainability and happiness.

With Elevate, Think2030 covers three pillars: equality, sustainability and happiness. This year’s event will feature best-in-class sort leaders in each of these three areas. The first one in the speaker list is:

Emmanuel Acho, the New York Times best-selling author and host and producer of offensive conversations with black men, is a Think Equality fireside chat on Tuesday, October 12th.

Dr. Jane Goodall, a UN Peace Messenger, ethologist and environmentalist, will speak on Wednesday, October 13th as part of Think Sustainability.

Candid feminist and body positivity champion Jameela Jamil will speak on Thursday, October 14th as part of ThinkWell-Being.

Think of 2030 as launching a year of action through an industry working group where policy makers, industry leaders, start-ups and nonprofits make specific efforts to deliver digital and technology solutions to humanity.

2030 seemed like a long way off when world leaders signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, “commented Lisa Zarzetzny, general manager of Elevate. side. Getting Canada on track to reach the goals of the 2030 Agenda requires a “society-wide” approach, including private sector and government at all levels. “

Think 2030 is an initiative in collaboration with Interac Corp., Moneris, Ontario and Beanfield Metroconnect.

This year’s hybrid event will take place directly online with the Toronto Design Exchange (Elevate Exchange). Tickets are available at elevator.ca/think-2030.

About Elevate: Elevate is a non-profit organization that aims to unite Canadian innovators to solve the biggest challenges of society. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers technology, innovation and sustainability programs throughout the year through the Elevate Exchange. Elevate hosts global icons such as Michelle Obama. Martha Stewart; Elevate Main Stage’s Eric Schmidt and Al Gore have each inspired millions of people. For more information, please visit www.Elevate.ca.

