Duality announces technical advisory board with deep expertise in quantum science and technology | Illinois





Chicago-(BUSINESSWIRE)-December 1, 2021-

Duality is pleased to announce the members of the Technical Advisory Board (TAC). This committee supports participating startups with business know-how as well as deep expertise in quantum science and technology.

A 12-month accelerator program based in Chicago, Duality is the first program in the United States dedicated to accelerating new start-ups focused on quantum science and technology. Duality was launched in April 2021 by the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), along with its founding partners, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Argonne National Laboratory, and P33. rice field. ..

Juan de Pablo, Vice President of the National Institute of Science, Strategy, Innovation and Global Initiatives at the University of Chicago and Chair of the Duality Board, welcomes members of these prominent technical advisory boards to Duality. I’m happy. Accelerators are already fueling the impressive first cohort of quantum start-ups, and the Commission will contribute to the expertise in choosing the next cohort. We look forward to celebrating the success of these companies as the region continues to solidify its reputation as a hub for quantum science and technology.

TAC members provide guidance, technical recommendations, mentorship, and expertise to startups participating in Duality. As part of this role, it also helps in choosing Cohort 2 of the Accelerator.

“Our technical advisory board includes a diverse group of skilled entrepreneurs, executives, investors and scientists from around the world. Needed to accelerate the adoption of quantum solutions in the market. We look forward to working with them to provide inspiration and leadership, said Chuck Vallurupalli, Senior Director of Duality.

The members of the Duality Technology Advisory Board are:

Jean-Francois Bobier, Partner and Director, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Michael Brett, Global Business Development and Market Development Strategy for Quantum Computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Dan Caruso, Serial Entrepreneur. Managing Director of Caruso Ventures. Investor and former Executive Chairman, ColdQuantaMonisha Ghosh, Professor of Research, Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago. Affiliate, Argonne National Laboratory Celia Meltzbacher, Executive Director, QED-C Mark Saffman, Professor of Physics, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Chief Scientist of Quantum Information, ColdQuantaRafael R. Salmi, Global President, Richardson RFPD (Arrow Electronics Company) Ray Sharma, Founder and CEO, Extreme Venture Partners

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005975/en/

Media Contact: Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, aelejalderuiz @ uchicago.edu

Keywords: Illinois United States North America

Industry Keywords: Professional Services Electronic Design Automation Training Technology Other Education Universities Security Education Science Other Professional Services Nanotechnology Other Technologies Other Sciences

Source: Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/01/2021 01:21 PM / DISC: 12/01/2021 01:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005975/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsiltv.com/news/illinois/duality-announces-technical-advisory-committee-with-deep-expertise-in-quantum-science-and-tech/article_341be69d-88ce-549b-a180-85bd074d60e1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos