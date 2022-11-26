Google Pixel 6 last call, no $390 discount seen





Get last year’s Pixel 6 for basically the price of a Pixel 6a

Source: Google

google pixel 6

Google’s 2021 flagship introduced a bold new design, putting camera performance front and center. The Pixel 6 Pro may have had a cool telephoto option, but the petite Pixel 6 is definitely no slouch. And with two years of OS updates guaranteed, it’s still well worth it.

Google’s Pixel phones are always easy to recommend. When it comes to getting the most out of Google and Android, nothing beats Google’s Pixel smartphones. in your pocket. There were some great offers on the latest Pixel 7 smartphones this Black Friday, but this Best Buy clearance deal might be even harder to resist. You can get a Pixel 6 for less than you would normally pay for a Pixel 6a.

Google’s hardware and software engineers really hit the ball with the Pixel 6. The first Tensor-powered phones were a little nerve-wracking at first, but Google has been able to prove that they’re quite adept in the SoC space. And at its launch price of $600, it was already a killer deal.

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 6

Honestly, this may be your last chance to get a Pixel 6. And at such a good price—Best Buy is about to clear its inventory. That motivation is reflected in this $390 deal. Remember, Google isn’t very nostalgic about continuing to sell old phones. If your Pixel 6 is nowhere to be found, don’t expect it to come back.

Perhaps the biggest decision is whether to go with the Pixel 6 or any of the other Pixel handsets that are heavily discounted as part of the Black Friday phone sale. We have a deal for the Pixel 7. Save $100 with no trade-in and get that phone for just $500. And if you want to buy it as cheaply as possible, Google’s Pixel 6a Black Friday sale will bring that price down to $300.

That’s pretty tempting, but you get more phones with full-fledged Pixel 6s and software support that lasts nearly as long as the 6a, all for less than $100. When it comes to ultimate value, it might just be the ideally balanced Pixel model at the moment.

