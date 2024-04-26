



From ramping up innovative semiconductor research at the Burke Nanotechnology Center to Purdue's record-setting Endowment Day, Trevor Peters made headlines during a busy week at Purdue. Plus, check out his 5 good stories below that you might have missed. For urban and rural communities, the digital divide means more than just a lack of access to high-speed internet, they are cut off from economic and social connections as well as opportunities in a rapidly changing society. . Roberto Gallardo, vice president for engagement at Purdue University, has spent the past decade analyzing economic development in local communities, including the use of technology. He said the U.S. government's plan to invest $42.5 billion in broadband equity, access, and deployment programs will ensure more Americans can connect to high-speed internet regardless of their location or socioeconomic status. He points out that this will help reduce this disparity. Media Contact: Wes Mills, [email protected] Purdue University takes semiconductor talent development and research to a new level with a tripartite agreement with industry leaders Lam Research and Dassault Systèmes. , is focused on training today's students for future semiconductor careers and developing the next generation. A breakthrough in education and technological development. Alyssa Wilcox, Purdue's senior vice president of partnerships and chief of staff to the president, joined Vahid and Bill DeVries, vice president of industry transformation and customer success at Dassault Systèmes North America, on April 17. The signing of the memorandum was commemorated at a ceremony. Vahedi, Chief Technology Officer of Lam Research, said: This marks a significant expansion into a comprehensive three-way relationship and signals a deepening collaboration between the City of Purdue and his leaders in these two virtual ecosystems. Media Contact: Brian Huchel, [email protected] Purdue Day of Giving saw a record number of gifts received from: Boilermakers from around the world rallied for Purdue University on Wednesday (April 24). Through a 24-hour online, social media-driven fundraiser, his historic 32,054 gifts brought his $76.5 million to the university and his cumulative Purdue Day of Giving total since its inception in 2014. The total amount was 497 million dollars. Media Contact: Derek Schultz, dcschultz@ purdue.edu Cale Bigelow, turfgrass scientist and professor in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Purdue University's College of Agriculture, says things homeowners should keep in mind when caring for their lawns this spring. I'll explain about that. Bigelow recommends mowing grass to a height of 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 inches. Mowing at this height makes it easier to recycle grass clippings back into your lawn. Recycling your clippings is a good way to put nutrients back into your lawn, resulting in a healthier lawn. Media Contact: Trevor Peters, [email protected] In an effort to accelerate physical, digital, and sustainable manufacturing efforts across Indiana, Purdue University's Manufacturing and Materials Institute is an innovation in the City of Indianapolis. We will establish a base in the 16 Tech Innovation District, a destination of Entrepreneurship lies deep in the heart of the hard tech corridor. MMRL is located in 16 Tech's Mahyne Makerspace, the region's premier makerspace for prototyping. Media Contact: Derek Schultz, [email protected] More information: Recent AP video stories AP Newsroom (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube channel (for all reporters) Purdue expertise on timely topics Provide comments from home. Overcoming FTC non-compete ruling Recognizing children of military personnel this April Will tires wear out faster on EVs? About Purdue University Purdue University is a public research institution that exemplifies excellence at scale. Ranked among the top 10 public universities and two in the nation's top four, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge at a quality and scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study in a variety of ways and locations at Purdue, including his nearly 50,000 students who study in person at the West Lafayette campus. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition for the 13th consecutive year. See how Purdue University continues its relentless pursuit of its next big leaps, including Indianapolis' first integrated urban campus, the new Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes at https://www.purdue . Education/President/Strategic Initiatives.

