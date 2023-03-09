BYU Law Hosts Inaugural Design Thinking Competition – TechBuzz News





BYU Law, a global law school focused on legal leadership and innovation, today announced that it will host its inaugural Design Thinking competition on Saturday, March 11, 2023, on its campus in Provo, Utah. Hosted by the School’s Law, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (LITE) Group in conjunction with his LawX Legal Design Lab, this one-day hackathon-style competition introduces students to problem solving through design thinking. and allow students to showcase their skills. You can also connect with peers and professionals who share your interest in innovation in the legal industry.

“BYU law students really embrace the idea that user-centered design and legal technology are poised to play a role in the legal field of the future,” said Deputy Director of the BYU Law Library and Director of the LITE Club. Faculty Advisor Sean Nevers said: “We expect our students to be at the forefront of solutions to some of the world’s most difficult legal problems, and we look forward to seeing how the Design Thinking Competition contributes to this innovation.” I am doing it.”

This year’s Design Thinking competition is open to BYU Law students, with plans to expand the competition into an annual event that welcomes competitors from other law schools. Since 2018, BYU Law has participated in the largest legal hackathon in history, the Global Legal Hackathon. His BYU Law team for the 2022 competition is currently in the semi-finals for creating an app that uploads images with metadata from conflict zones to preserve evidence of war crimes.

“We are excited about this opportunity for our students to showcase their innovation-related skills. It’s about understanding what you’re hiring,” said William Emery, a sophomore at BYU Law, who is on the 2022 Hackathon team. Spearheaded this student-led club and competition.

Eight teams of four students are asked to create solutions that address this goal. After two years, the plaintiff will be comfortable and competent in proceeding with the proceedings on his or her own. The Lightning team attends his demos to explore existing self-expression products, sketch possible solutions, storyboard the sketches into step-by-step plans, and present them as prototypes to the judges. A panel of judges, including Filevine Chief Legal Futurist Dr. Elliot Kane, BYU Law Professor Dane Sawley, Pamela Beetz, Utah Attorney General, Eric Vogeler, LawX Director, Daniel Dallas, and BYU Law Career Advisor, pitched, Judging student teams by evaluating prototypes and processes. Wilson Sonsini’s Chief His Innovation His Officer, David Wang, will speak to a student audience on the importance of innovation in the legal profession. The event is supported by sponsors his Estate Guru and his Filevine.

Launched in 2017, LawX is a design-thinking class in which BYU law students seek to address the legal issues of access to justice, one semester at a time, through policy, process, or product change. Students apply design thinking to research, ideate, prototype, and test solutions in a fast-paced environment. The LawX project has produced several technology-based legal solutions, including SoloSuit to combat debt collection in court without a lawyer, Hello Landlord to improve landlord-tenant communication, and Goodbye Record to address deficiencies in the cancellation process. I was.

Founded in 1971, J. Reuben Clark Law School (BYU Law) is located along the Wasatch Front in Utah. The parcel has been dubbed “Silicon Slope” for its rich entrepreneurial environment that attracts technologists, venture capitalists, incubators and ambitious students. The school offers a variety of opportunities and legal technical training to students interested in applying their technical skills to improve community service and legal practice. Law School has over 6,000 alumni who serve in communities around the world. In its latest ranking, National Juist recognized her BYU Law as the Most Valuable Law School in its 2021 ranking. BYU Law also earned its highest U.S. News ranking ever, placing 23rd in the 2023 U.S. News Best Graduate Rankings.

For more information, please visit https://law.byu.edu.

