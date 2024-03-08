Healthtech companies from across the region come together to hear from Shoesmith and others as part of the West Midlands Healthtech Innovation Accelerator





Law firm Shoesmith has launched a regional initiative to support the West Midlands Health Tech Innovation Accelerator (WMHTIA), which aims to build a life sciences and health tech ecosystem so companies in the sector can thrive. We have cooperated with companies of.

WMHTIA's purpose is to address the challenges companies face when bringing new technologies to market. The program brings together a collaborative network of expertise across industry, the NHS and universities to help pioneering companies navigate key stages in medical translation. This government-funded initiative streamlines the process of transforming technology from concept to real-world implementation through a centrally coordinated set of activities.

That's why Shoesmith is co-hosting an event with Forresters and the national health technology business support network Medilink at the company's headquarters at 103 Colmore Row to provide valuable insight and guidance to health technology companies in the region. and supported the resolution of important issues such as patents and design. , Intellectual Property Strategy, “Brand Protection'' and “Intellectual Property Commercialization.'' Following the event, Shoosmith held an intensive IP clinic to discuss specific IP concerns participants had.

Andrew Brennan, Partner and Head of Intellectual Property at Shoesmiths, said: “By providing health tech companies with the knowledge and strategies they need to protect and leverage their intellectual property in a rapidly evolving industry, We are excited to support this event.”

“Technology is a market of choice for Shoesmiths and is a strong and growing area. It shows our commitment to helping build systems.”

Antony Craggs, Shoesmiths IP Partner

WMHTIA Program Manager Dr. Luann Linden-Phillips said: “Seeing regional innovators benefit from the expertise of our law partners Shoesmiths and Foresters at a recent intellectual property workshop held in conjunction with Medilinks Midlands. We're happy to be able to do this. It's a testament to our collaborative efforts.'' WMHTIA. To ensure the West Midlands can harness the region's health technology potential, it is important to protect the intellectual property of innovations from the outset. ”

WMHTIA is funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in partnership with Innovate UK and the West Midlands Combined Authority. In addition to Medilink, other organizations helping to solve the challenges that arise when bringing new technologies to market include the University of Birmingham, Aston University, Bruntwood, MTC, Technology Supply Chain, NHS University Hospitals Birmingham; These include the University of Warwick and the West Midlands Growth Company. .

