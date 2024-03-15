Navigating the future of ethical AI in business





This article is included in the following additional categories:

The European Union Parliament has taken an important step towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the region. On Wednesday, the AI ​​Act was approved in a historic vote with 523 MPs in favor, 46 against, and 49 abstaining. The first law of its kind in the world aims to address the potential risks associated with AI and position Europe as a global frontrunner in digital and technological innovation. President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mezzola, emphasized the importance of this bill: Our ground-breaking AI law will enable us to become a world leader in digital and innovation, based on the EU's democratic values. Because Europe has the capacity to set the tone and lead responsibly in the world. ”

Purpose, impact and path forward of the AI ​​Act

The main purpose of the AI ​​Act is to outline clear requirements and obligations for AI developers and adopters, with a particular focus on specific uses of AI. It also aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden on businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This regulation is part of a broader policy package aimed at promoting the development of trustworthy AI within the EU, including the AI ​​Innovation Package and the Coordination Plan on AI. These initiatives aim to ensure the safety and fundamental rights of individuals and businesses, foster AI adoption, investment and innovation, and establish Europe as a trusted haven for AI.

Central to the AI ​​Act is the creation of a comprehensive legal framework that facilitates the development of AI systems that are safe, respect fundamental rights, and adhere to ethical standards. This law aims to ensure that AI technology is beneficial and safe for society by addressing the risks posed by powerful AI models.

The need for such regulation arises from the potential risks associated with AI technology. Certain AI systems can unfairly disadvantage individuals without clear explanations for decisions, such as employment decisions or access to public benefits. While existing laws provide some protection, they are considered insufficient to address the unique challenges posed by AI.

High risk and low risk: legal classification

The AI ​​Act introduces a risk-based approach to regulation, categorizing AI systems according to the level of risk they pose, from unacceptable to minimal. Prohibits AI practices that threaten people's safety and rights, outlines strict requirements for high-risk AI applications, and establishes transparency obligations for AI systems that pose limited risks. The law allows free use of AI applications that are deemed to pose minimal or no risk, such as video games and spam filters.

For high-risk AI systems, the law imposes a series of obligations before they can be introduced to the market. These include rigorous risk assessments, high-quality datasets to minimize risk, activity logs for traceability, comprehensive documentation, and human monitoring measures. Remote biometric systems used in law enforcement public accessible spaces are subject to strict requirements, but there are narrow exceptions to their use.

The law also introduces transparency and risk management obligations and addresses the challenges posed by general purpose AI models. As AI technology continues to evolve, this law is designed to be future-proof, ensuring that AI applications remain reliable once they are introduced to the market.

The European AI Office was established within the European Commission in February 2024 to oversee the implementation and enforcement of AI legislation. The organization is tasked with ensuring that AI technologies respect human dignity, rights and foster trust. It plays a key role in fostering collaboration, innovation, and research in AI, participating in international dialogue, and fostering global coordination on AI governance. Through these initiatives, the European AI Office aims to strengthen Europe's leadership in the ethical and sustainable development of AI technologies.

The AI ​​Act is an important milestone that could have a major impact on sustainable development and ethical technology practices. By establishing a clear legal framework for AI, the law emphasizes the importance of transparency, safety, and ethical considerations, and aims to ensure that AI supports innovation in environmental management, energy technology, and sustainability efforts. It also highlights the potential to promote

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.environmentenergyleader.com/2024/03/eu-parliament-approves-landmark-ai-act-setting-the-stage-for-ethical-and-sustainable-ai-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos