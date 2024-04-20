What is whooping cough? Health officials warn of increase in 'highly contagious' whooping cough cases in Philadelphia area





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Health officials in the five-county Philadelphia region are warning people about an increase in whooping cough, also known as whooping cough. Whooping cough. “It's highly contagious,” Laura Werner, deputy director of the Delaware County Health Department, told Action News. “What we find is that if a person is diagnosed with whooping cough and is not vaccinated, about 100 percent of their household contacts will become infected with whooping cough.” Werner said delaware county Approximately 20 cases of whooping cough have been confirmed since the beginning of this year. She said 75% of these cases were boys around 15 years old. Whooping cough is caused by bacteria that spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The main symptom is severe cough. read more: Health officials are investigating an increase in whooping cough cases among children in Montgomery. “This cough is unique in some ways. It's very intense. It's often very difficult to catch your breath between coughs,” said Dr. Richard Lorraine, Montgomery County's medical director. Health officials say the only way to know if you have whooping cough is to get diagnosed. “The only way to really make a formal determination is to get tested in a doctor's office, and the doctor will do a respiratory panel and make a diagnosis,” Werner explained. Werner said it's common for whooping cough to spread among young people, especially in school settings. “Cycles of rising and falling cases occur every three to five years around the world, and this is most pronounced in this age group,” she said. In Chester County, health officials confirmed an outbreak at a school. More than 25 cases have been reported affecting multiple districts. Officials said they expected the number of infections to rise as well. Montgomery County officials say The number of infected people is increasing in the county, mainly among high school students. “Some of them may not have received a booster immunization at age 11 or 12, so their level of immunity may be a little lower,” Lorraine said. Dr. Lorraine said the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, but studies have shown that antibody levels decline over time. Lorraine encourages people to educate themselves about the disease, but said there is no need to panic about the number of cases being reported in the county at this time. “There is no indication at this point that this is beyond normal. It just happens to be one of those times when we are seeing more cases,” he said. “We're not really thinking too much about the fact that we're seeing some more cases now. It's just a normal variation that we're seeing.”

