Evergreen sidewalk construction scheduled to begin this week





After years of effort, sidewalk construction along US 2 in Evergreen has finally begun.

The project is in its first phase, with construction expected to begin on Cottonwood Drive and extend one mile north to Poplar Drive. Officials said drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds during the work.

This has been a long process, but it has been a great addition to our community, said Connie McCubbins, Executive Director of the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce. The sidewalk will increase pedestrian safety in our community, including improved accessibility for pedestrians with disabilities, and will ultimately give Evergreen's children a safe path to school. .

In Evergreen, children who cannot find a ride to school must walk to school, often along Route 2. Because the district is small, it does not qualify for state funding for the bus system.

Evergreen Superintendent Dr. Laurie Barron said the trails along the highway are unpaved and students are often forced to walk on the road, especially in the winter.

According to the state Department of Transportation's 2021 annual average daily traffic data, nearly 20,000 vehicles a day pass in front of the middle school each day on US 2. School officials said the lack of sidewalks was both an inconvenience and a safety hazard.

Baron said every time he sees a student walking along the shoulder of the road, he worries for their safety.

The work, done by the Department of Transportation and Raz Construction, is expected to impact traffic along the busy road, but the potential impact on travelers is expected to be limited, according to Jamie Olson, a spokeswoman for the state agency. It is believed that the potential for dissatisfaction with this issue should be kept to a minimum.

Local groups like Evergreen Community Partners have been working to address the lack of sidewalks along highways since 2005.

The group, in partnership with the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce, won a $1 million grant from the Department of Transportation in September 2021 to build a sidewalk from the former Kmart to Evergreen Middle School, and supporters say the project This is called overall phase 1.

Barron said this week that our community has put a lot of time, effort and heart into this. Thank you very much.

Funding for Phase 2 of the project was secured through House Bill 5 during the 2023 legislative session, but the effort ultimately received the needed dollars in federal funds provided by the state Department of Transportation. In August, the agency awarded $999,655 to the unincorporated community for the second phase of the project.

The allocation comes after state Rep. Tony Brockman (R-Evergreen) tried to secure funding through a standalone bill earlier this year. House Bill 472 was then tabled, and Brockman asked Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Long-Range Planning for support. The sidewalk project was later tied into a larger infrastructure bill known as House Bill 5.

With federal funding, the money set aside for projects in HB 5 is returned to the general fund.

Brockman said this week he would like to thank the business owners and community members who made the project possible.

Mr McCubbins also thanked project supporters for their tenacity.

I want to thank everyone who made this happen: Evergreen Community Partners, the businesses and property owners who recognized the need for sidewalks, and Congressman Tony Brockman, who fought so hard for sidewalks. said McCubbins. Evergreen has always been a resilient community, with a history of coming together to respond to needs and challenges as they arise.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at [email protected] or 758-4459.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyinterlake.com/news/2024/mar/22/sidewalk-construction-slated-to-begin-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos