I’m cautiously excited about Google’s VLOGGER AI





You've probably heard about Google's latest project, VLOGGER. VLOGGER is an AI model that allows you to create sophisticated animated avatars from still images. Although still in the early stages of research, he admits that at first he felt a bit of existential dread watching VLOGGER. But since learning more about the project, consider me a convert.

It seems like every day we are bombarded with doom and gloom news about AI replacing artists and setting out to take over the world. VLOGGER may sound like just one example, but research shows it could revolutionize video content, refine dubbing translations, and make laggy Zoom calls a thing of the past. It became clear.

(Image source: Google)

Google's VLOGGER can create video content from a single still image without any prior training and maintains a high degree of photorealism. The AI ​​model then interprets the audio recording of the subject speaking and creates hand and body language that emulates natural movements such as blinking, gestures, and facial expressions.

The proposed AI model has the ability to edit existing video content and change the subject's facial expression. This is also a game-changer for dubbed content, as the AI ​​can match new audio patterns in the translated audio and avoid distracting dubbed video effects. Having technical issues with your online meeting? VLOGGER lets you create a virtual stand-in to narrate your audio (perfect for days when you don't have a camera ready).

(Image source: Google)

As the name suggests, VLOGGER also has the potential to change video creation, making the need for physical content creators less of a priority. We don't think AI models will completely displace YouTubers, but they could represent an interesting evolution that will allow creators to focus on quality content instead of physical images.

I'm always on the lookout for new AI technology announcements, and I'm excited to see how VLOGGER evolves. However, I think the name is starting to fade a little. Sure, it might spawn a bunch of soulless YouTube vloggers, but basically it seems to offer an innovative solution to an existing problem with video content. As we've seen with Meta's VR avatars and Sora AI, video content tools are rapidly evolving, and we're excited to witness this new era of innovation.

Daily design news, reviews, how-tos, and more, chosen by our editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.creativebloq.com/news/google-vlogger-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos