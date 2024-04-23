Taiwan was hit by several earthquakes, at least 1,000 aftershocks! Latest updates here – World News





Late Monday and early Tuesday, Taiwan was hit by a series of earthquakes, leaving the city grappling with aftershocks. The strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan was recorded with a magnitude of 6.1, according to the US Geological Survey. Fortunately, there were no casualties from these earthquakes, although two previously evacuated multi-storey buildings suffered additional damage, the Associated Press reported. These quakes came on the heels of a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake earlier this month, which killed 13 people and injured more than 1,000. Epicentered along the coast of rural and mountainous Hualien County, it was the strongest earthquake in Taiwan in 25 years and caused hundreds of aftershocks.

Taiwan earthquakes: latest updates

The epicenter of the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Tuesday was 28 kilometers south of Hualien City. Additional earthquakes of magnitude between 4.5 and 6 occurred nearby, all in the vicinity of Hualien, the report said. Slight differences in magnitude readings between monitoring centers, such as discrepancies between the USGS and the Taiwan Earthquake Monitoring Center, are common.

The most important tremors, with magnitudes of 6.0 and 6.3, occurred at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m., respectively, according to the Taiwan Center. In Taipei, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northwest of the country, residents felt several aftershocks, especially on the upper floors of residential buildings.

Calm after the storm: Dubai's infrastructure returns to normal – key details inside

Sam Ratulangi Airport reopens as Indonesia lowers volcanic eruption warning level

Russia warns Pakistan after detecting a stone object in a rice shipment, and threatens to ban rice imports

Missiles were launched from Iraq towards a US military base in Syria, in the first attack since the ceasefire in February

Downtown Hualien saw the partial collapse of the Full Hotel, which was leaning to the left at a risky angle during the quakes. Fortunately, the hotel was undergoing renovations and was not busy at the time. Nearby, the Tong Shuai Building, which was already scheduled for demolition due to severe damage from the April 3 earthquake, remained empty, the AP reported.

As aftershocks continued, schools and offices in Hualien and surrounding areas remained closed on Tuesday. Most aftershocks, which occur on land and off the coast in the Pacific Ocean, registered less than 3 magnitude.

Although Taiwan is frequently hit by strong earthquakes, the impact on its 23 million people has been relatively limited, due to excellent earthquake preparedness, strict building standards, and extensive public education campaigns. A reminder of the importance of these measures is the devastation caused by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in 1999, which claimed 2,400 lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/taiwan-hit-by-multiple-earthquakes-at-least-1000-aftershocks-latest-updates-here/3465328/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos