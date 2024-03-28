These 6 Google Docs add-ons will improve your daily productivity – and they're all free





I use Google Docs every day for a variety of writing purposes. Over the years, I've used it to write novels, screenplays, technical articles, reviews, and just about everything in between. Google Docs often relied on an add-on or two to function effectively.

The Google Docs add-on market includes a variety of apps that add new and extensive functionality, and even allows you to create word clouds from your documents (as described above — from this article — (Created using Word Cloud Generator). Many of these add-ons are tied to third-party services, while some are solely designed to extend Google Docs' feature set.

I would like to focus on a few addons that I have used over the years. Each can help improve creativity and productivity.

All of the add-ons below are free and allow you to open Google Docs.[拡張機能]Click[アドオン]>[アドオンを入手]Click to find it.

With that in mind, let's move on to extensions.

1. Document builder

Doc Builder is a must-have if you frequently reuse snippets of text. Instead of typing the same phrases, paragraphs, or other parts into similar documents, just open Doc Builder, select the snippet you want to add, and the text will automatically appear in your document.

The trick with Doc Builder is that you have to create snippets just like you would in a regular Google Doc. For example, you can create a Drive folder called SNIPPETS and add all your snippets (as separate documents) to that folder.

If you purchase the paid version, you get more features like merging documents, unlimited merging codes, creating snippets on the fly, folders, and improved performance. The free version is fine for most users.

Install Doc Builder from Google Workspace Marketplace.

2. Consistency checker

How many times have you looked through your documents only to find common typos, different spellings, different abbreviations for the same word, or other inconsistencies? You want to keep these documents consistent, but you don't want to do anything like that. If you don't always have the best eye for something, a consistency checker is the perfect add-on for you.

After installing Consistency Checker, open the add-on and[スキャン]Click. For example, while writing this article, the consistency checker discovered that I was writing both add-ons and add-ons, and broad and broad. The only thing the integrity checker doesn't do is fix the problem automatically. You'll have to go through the documentation and fix it manually.

Install Integrity Checker from Google Workspace Marketplace.

3. Table of Contents

If you regularly need a table of contents (TOC) for your documents, this add-on will save you time. This add-on scans your document's headings and subheadings and creates a table of contents in the sidebar that you can use within your document. You can set the heading number format and display unit level, and choose which add-ons are always open for the document you are working on. That's pretty much all this addon does, and it works well.

Install Table of Contents from Google Workspace Marketplace.

4. Text cleaner

This handy little addon inspects and cleans up your documentation. You can use it to remove links and underlines, remove line breaks, remove paragraph breaks, fix forced line breaks in plain text, remove multiple spaces, remove tabs, and smarten quotes. You can also configure Text Cleaner to preserve certain formatting (bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, quotation marks, etc.). I've had to rely on this addon many times when submitting manuscripts to remove multiple spaces, smarten citations, maintain italics, and more. That was a game changer for me.

Install Text Cleaner from Google Workspace Marketplace.

5. OneLook Thesaurus

Usually my vocabulary is pretty solid. However, I often end up relying on the OneLook Thesaurus add-on, which has the annoying effect of repeating words. When writing novels, I don't like repeating words within sentences or paragraphs, and I make every effort to avoid it. OneLook Thesaurus allows you to highlight words that need synonyms,[拡張機能]>[OneLook シソーラス]>[同義語]Clicking opens a sidebar with all possibilities to choose from.

This addon also helps you find triggers, rhymes, perfects, adjectives, nouns, quotes, lyrics, and proverbs. The only thing missing from the OneLook thesaurus is antonyms, which may be a bit of a hurdle for free software.

Install OneLook Thesaurus from Google Workspace Marketplace.

6. Lighter Highlighter

This addon is very useful for authors. If you have specific words that you use frequently, you can create a spreadsheet of those words, configure the add-on to use that spreadsheet, and then run the add-on against your documents. Words that are overused in your document are highlighted and you can review them to see how overused they are. You can also use this addon to find character names, place names, clichés, fillers, swear words, and more. I admit there's a bit of a learning curve with this add-on, but once you understand how it works, Writer's Highlighter quickly becomes a must-have.

Install Writer's Highlighter from Google Workspace Marketplace.

All of these add-ons can help you become a more creative and productive writer within Google Docs. I've used all of these over the years and they work well and have helped me improve several manuscripts before sending them to a publisher for editing.

