How to delete your Google account after downloading all data





Deleting digital accounts you rarely or never use not only makes your online life less chaotic, but also safer. Every extra account you have is an extra target for hackers, an extra database that can be compromised, and an extra account that someone could use to access your larger, more important accounts. This is a method. If you want to minimize your exposure, keep only the accounts you need open.

When it comes to deleting your Google account, the process is neither difficult nor long. Google even lets you download the data first. Keep in mind that deleting your Google Account will erase everything associated with your Google username, from your Gmail emails to the places you save to Google Maps to the files you save to Google Drive.

It's also worth noting that Google will automatically shut down your account if it hasn't been used for two years, mainly for the security reasons already mentioned. If you try to delete your Google Account and find that it has already been deleted, that may be the reason. However, Google will send you a ton of warnings upfront. If you think there's something wrong with your account, you can read more about Google's inactive account deletion policy.

Download data

Select the type of data you want to export from your account.

Google via David Nield

When you visit your Google Account page on the web, on the left[データとプライバシー]A link will be displayed. Clicking this will give you an overview of all the data Google has about you (which may be more than you think).To get data from Google's servers to your local computer, click the button at the bottom of the page.[データをダウンロード]Click on the link.

The next screen allows you to select the type of data you want to export. This includes data from all of Google's apps and services, including browsing history saved in Chrome, Google Calendar events, Google Photos photos and videos, videos uploaded to YouTube, and Google Chat logs. You'll see the full scope of all the data that will be erased when you delete your Google Account.

For busy Google accounts, there can be a daunting amount of material here. Use the checkboxes to select the categories of data you want to download.at the top[すべて選択]and[すべて選択を解除]Options may be helpful. Below some entries in the list, there are options that allow you to select different export formats or select specific subsections of data to download (such as activity categories in Google Fit).

If you are satisfied with your selections, click the Next Step button. Next, you need to choose how you want to obtain the download. You can get a download link via email or have the archive sent directly to your cloud storage account. You can also set up periodic downloads of selected data, but you don't need to do this if you delete your Google Account.

