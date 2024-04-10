Enhanced editing tools in Google Photos no longer require subscription





In an unusual move, Google is expanding access to its subscriber-only photo tools to everyone. Free users of Google Photos can take advantage of its enhanced editing features without paying a minimum of $20 per year. This means that all users can take advantage of some of Google's AI-powered tools such as his Photo UnBlur, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor.

Photo UnBlur works as its name suggests, making slightly blurry photos clearer. The Magic Eraser tool allows you to remove or camouflage people and objects from your photos, including rogue trash cans and photo bombers. Magic Editor uses generative AI to move, stretch, and resize objects. You can also place yourself in the center of the photo or closer to others. Large-scale editing is also possible, such as changing the sky from gray to blue. Magic Editor Android and iOS Google Photos users can save 10 times a month, but if you want to increase that limit you'll need a Pixel device or a paid Google One plan with 2TB or more.

Google Photos features will be rolled out to unregistered users over the next few weeks starting May 15th. On desktop, it's only available if you have a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118 or later. Mobile access requires at least Android 8.0 or iOS 15 and 3GB of RAM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-photos-enhanced-editing-tools-will-no-longer-require-a-subscription-160015336.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos