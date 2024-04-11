D-Link Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2024-3272 and CVE-2024-3273





Two critical vulnerabilities affecting D-Link's NAS devices, identified by reference numbers CVE-2024-3272 and CVE-2024-3273, have been discovered after numerous exploitation attempts. These are assigned CVSS 3.1 scores of 9.8 and 7.3, respectively. Visit the Stormshield Customer Security Lab to learn more about our protection services.

It should be noted that there are multiple proofs of concept readily available online, and these vulnerabilities are currently being exploited in the wild. Additionally, these vulnerabilities will not be fixed by D-Link as the affected devices have reached end of life. The list of affected devices is below.

DNS-320L (end of support on May 31, 2020), DNS-325 (end of support on September 1, 2017), DNS-327L (end of support on May 31, 2020), DNS-340L (end of support in 2019) End of support on July 31, 2017).

Technical details of D-Link vulnerability

CVE-2024-3272 relies on the use of internal accounts, which are available by default on all affected devices. This account does not require a password. CVE-2024-3273 allows an attacker to remotely send commands to her by accessing specified URLs available on her NAS. This requires prior authentication.

The inherent risk of this attack comes from the combination of these two vulnerabilities, which allows an attacker to send commands remotely while bypassing authentication on the NAS. Over 90,000 NAS are vulnerable to this attack.

Vulnerability CVE-2024-3272 relies on the use of a user account that is present by default on all affected D-Link models. The peculiarity of the message bus account is that there is no associated password, allowing remote actors to bypass authentication on her NAS. Vulnerability CVE-2024-3273 allows remote commands to be sent to endpoint /cgi-bin/nas_sharing. .cgi. Combining these two CVEs allows commands to be sent remotely without authentication, resulting in an extremely dangerous attack.

Attack Modeling with MITER ATT&CK MITER ATT&CK T1190 (Exploits for Public Applications) T1203 (Exploits for Client Execution) IoC

A list of IPs scanning or exploiting these vulnerabilities is available at viz.greynoise.io/tags/d-link-nas-cve-2024-3273-rce-attempt.

D-Link Vulnerability: Stormshield Protection Stormshield Network Security Protection

Stormshield Network Security firewall solutions detect and even block attempts to exploit these vulnerabilities. They detect and block exploits of CVE-2024-3272 and CVE-2024-3273 through protocol inspection.

http:url:decoded.426 : D-Link NAS device command injection vulnerability exploitation (CVE-2024-3273)

Confidence Index of Protection Provided by Stormshield

Confidence index for no false positives

D-Link vulnerability recommendations

D-Link's recommendation is to immediately stop using vulnerable NAS as they are not supported. The alert bulletin is available at supportpayment.us.dlink.com/security/publication.aspx?name=SAP10383.

