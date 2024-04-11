Elon Musk to visit India, plans to meet Narendra Modi | News from India





New Delhi: Elon Musk, CEO of American electric car maker Tesla, on Wednesday confirmed his visit to India and his planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, he wrote: “Looking forward to meeting Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India. » Earlier today, sources said Musk was expected in India the week of April 22. He is expected to announce the company's investment plans in the country during his visit, the sources said. In June last year, Musk had met Modi during the Prime Minister's visit to the United States. The Tesla CEO had then said that he planned to visit India in 2024, while expressing confidence that the company would enter the Indian market soon. His planned visit comes weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy under which import duty reductions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of 500 million of dollars, a measure aimed at attracting major global players like the United States. based on Tesla. Under the policy, companies setting up electric passenger car manufacturing facilities will be allowed to import a limited number of cars at lower customs/import duties of 15 percent on vehicles costing $35,000 and above for a period five years from the date of issuance of the approval letter by the government. Currently, cars imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) are subject to customs duties ranging from 70 to 100 percent, depending on engine size and cost, vehicle value. insurance and freight (CIF). CBUs with a CIF value above $40,000 are subject to a 100 percent import duty (for gasoline engines above 3,000 cc and diesel engines above 2,500 cc). While those with a CIF value below $40,000 are subject to a 70 percent duty (for gasoline engines less than 3,000 cc and diesel engines less than 2,500 cc). The policy aims to promote India as an electric vehicle manufacturing destination and attract investments from reputed global manufacturers. Last year, Tesla had contacted the Indian government to request a reduction in customs duties on the import of its vehicles into India. Previously, Musk said in 2022 that Tesla, which previously sought to reduce import duties to sell its vehicles in India, would not manufacture its products unless it was allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country. In August 2021, Musk had said that Tesla could set up a manufacturing unit in India if it succeeds with imported vehicles in the country first. He had said that Tesla wanted to launch its vehicles in India “but the import duties are by far the highest in the world of any major country!”

