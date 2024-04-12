Google Photos makes it easy to free up space for your photos and videos — here's how





Filling up your phone's storage with photos and videos is very easy. With microSD card support becoming increasingly rare, it means the cloud could be your savior. But how can you avoid running out of storage space in exactly the same way? That's where Google Photos' storage saver comes in.

Storage Saver's purpose is to free up space in your Google cloud storage by reducing the quality of backed up photos and reducing the amount of storage required in the process. So far, this feature is only available on desktop, but it looks like it will be coming to Android in the near future.

Android Authority discovered this during an APK teardown of the latest version of the Google Photos Android app. The code references Google's Storage His Saver feature and mentions that the dialog allows users to choose the quality of photos that are backed up to the cloud.

However, lowering the quality is a permanent change, so while you'll save storage space, your photos won't look as detailed as they were when you took them. This is exactly how storage savers work on the web today. That probably means photos will be downgraded to 16MP and videos to 1080p.

It's also worth noting that this change applies to everything backed up to your Google Photos account. Therefore, there is no need to select which files to downgrade, and some files will keep their original quality. It would be really nice to be able to do that, but as of this writing, it's not something Google offers. Google limits compression to once a day, which is fine for most people.

Lowering the quality is a permanent change, so it saves storage space, but it means your photos won't look as detailed as they were when you took them.

Judging from the code, this change means that Android users can now tell Google Photos to compress photos and videos on the cloud from their phone, rather than logging into Google Photos in a web browser. This may prove useful if you don't mind sacrificing some quality to save storage space. After all, his 15 GB free tier at Google isn't much.

Of course, if you need to keep all your photos and videos in their original format, you'll need to pay for the appropriate amount of storage. Google offers up to 5 TB of storage as part of Google One, but you can use other best cloud storage services instead.

Upgrade your life with the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks, and hand-picked analysis delivered daily. Be the first to know about the latest gadgets and latest deals.

Or, if you don't want to be tied into a subscription or upload to the cloud, you can back everything up locally using the best external hard drives. Make sure to back up everything regularly. This cannot be done automatically.

More about Tom's guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/cloud-storage/google-photos-is-making-it-easier-to-free-up-space-for-your-pictures-and-videos-heres-how The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos