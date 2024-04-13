Bill to Rein has been introduced to GAI. Amazon owes a technology rival $525 million for patent infringement. USPTO issues guidance on use of AI in applications





bite

USPTO Director Vidal begins week-long visit to China

On Thursday, April 11, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced that Kati Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, will visit China from April 12 to 19 to meet senior Chinese officials and U.S. business leaders. He announced that he would hold talks with them. Secretary Vidal will visit Beijing and Shanghai during his week-long visit to address related intellectual property issues facing American business interests in China. The visit is planned to build on U.S. Secretary of State Gina Raimondos' visit to China in August 2023.

Jury awards Amazon to pay $525 million to Cove for patent infringement

On Wednesday, April 10, a district jury in Illinois awarded Cove IO $525 million in damages after finding that Amazon Web Services infringed the tech company's data storage patents. Kove successfully argued that his three patents for his company became essential technology for his Amazon cloud service provider, AWS. Amazon now plans to appeal the ruling.

Lawmakers introduce bill that would require companies to disclose use of copyrighted material used to train AI models

On Tuesday, April 9, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) introduced the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act, which would require AI companies to disclose the use of their copyrighted works as training materials for generative AI programs. submitted. If the new law is passed, companies will have to file a notification with the Copyright Registry before releasing new generative AI systems. AI has the disruptive potential to change economies, political systems, and daily life. “We must balance the tremendous potential of AI with the critical need for ethical guidelines and protections,” said Congressman Schiff. Read all about IPWatchdog here.

Advocacy groups urge Biden administration to use federal law to reduce cancer drug costs

On Tuesday, April 9, three advocacy groups, including Knowledge Ecology International, sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services urging administrators to use federal law to force third-party companies to provide prostate cancer treatment. They requested permission to manufacture and sell generic versions of the drug. Enzalutamide. According to the letter, the drug costs $136.50 per 40mg capsule and patients must take four capsules a day. This results in a cost of $546 per day, or nearly $200,000 per year. When using license and consent clauses in contracts, the federal government eliminates the possibility of patent owners obtaining an injunction against generic manufacturers from manufacturing, registering, and selling to those covered by these federal programs. Then, the advocacy group wrote.

bark

CAFC dismisses $500 million patent infringement lawsuit against Apple

On Thursday, April 11, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) dismissed Virnetx's patent infringement lawsuit that sought more than $500 million in damages from Apple. The case has dragged on for more than a decade, with Virnetx facing accusations of being a patent troll. In recent years, US courts have dismissed various patent infringement lawsuits brought by Virnetx against his Apple.

CAFC confirms victory for Samsung in portable magnet patent dispute

On Thursday, April 11, the CAFC upheld four Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) decisions that determined that four of Gui Global Products' patents were unpatentable, giving Samsung a victory in its patent dispute with the company. I got it. Samsung convinced the PTAB and his CAFC that the four mobile magnet patents were not patentable due to obviousness. Apple also received a similar ruling from the CAFC against Gui Global Products.

Wex sues HP for trademark infringement

On Thursday, April 11, software company Wex filed a patent infringement lawsuit against HP, accusing it of misusing Wex's brand and trademarks. Wex claims that HP's new employee management platform, HP Wex, is likely to confuse customers with Wex, which sells information management apps. Wex did not discuss specific damages, but WEX and HP's just-announced WEX have the same mission: to provide companies with innovative solutions to everyday workforce problems. He said that there is.

USPTO issues guidance on practitioners using AI before office

On Wednesday, April 10, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued new guidance regarding the use of AI tools by individuals involved in USPTO proceedings. In guidance published in the Federal Register, the USPTO states, “While the USPTO is committed to maximizing the benefits of AI and ensuring that AI is widely distributed throughout society, we are committed to ensuring that technological mitigation and human We recognize the need to avoid risks arising from AI through governance.” Practical Use of AI at the USPTO. At this point, the Patent Office determined that the current rules were sufficient to protect the USPTO's systems from the shortcomings of AI, but reminded practitioners of the rules related to AI. Read further to learn more about IPWatchdog.

Office action issued after 8 years for APPLE JAZZ application

On Wednesday, April 10, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a final office action on Charles Bartini's trademark application to register the trademark “APPLE JAZZ.” The case made headlines when Bertini opposed Apple's trademark application. Register the APPLE MUSIC mark. Bertinis' application has been suspended since 2016.

this week on wall street

FCC launches consumer-friendly labels for internet service providers

On Wednesday, April 10, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it is launching a new labeling system for Internet service providers nationwide, similar to nutrition labels. According to the FCC, the new label will provide consumers with information about the costs, rates and speeds of their broadband internet at the point of sale. Today is an exciting day for consumers. Broadband nutrition labels are finally here. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said consumers across the country will benefit from consistent, transparent and easily accessible in-store information about broadband pricing and service.

FAA launches investigation into allegations of cover-up of defect in Boeing 787 Dreamliner

On Tuesday, April 9, The New York Times reported that a former Boeing engineer and whistleblower previously told the paper that parts of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were improperly secured and could disintegrate during flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the claims. -Flight. The former engineer also claimed that the aircraft manufacturer knew of the defect and tried to cover it up. Boeing's stock price has fallen about 15% in the last month, even though a Boeing spokesperson insisted the company has full confidence in the 787 Dreamliner.

Quarterly Earnings The following companies, selected as 2023 Top 300 IPO Patent Recipients, will report their quarterly earnings next week (2023 rankings in parentheses).

Monday: None Tuesday: Johnson & Johnson (20), Bank of America (64) Wednesday: IBM (3), Abbott Laboratories (124), ASML (182) Thursday: Taiwan Semiconductor (5), Intuitive Surgical (187) Friday: Procter & Gamble (97)

