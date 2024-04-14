PA innovation requires overcoming obstacles | Local news





To grow Pennsylvania's economy, lawmakers want to find ways to keep young people from fleeing for greener pastures elsewhere.

Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) told the Senate Republican Policy Committee on Thursday that our young people will grow up and go where we educate them well and where there is opportunity.

Republicans focused on this topic this week. On Wednesday, the federal government announced a higher education proposal that would award $5,000 scholarships to college students who commit to remain in the commonwealth, and in-state tuition to out-of-state students who do the same. .

But the well-worn drive down the interstate will take time to heal.

Sen. Christine Phillips Hill (R-York) said young people are being lost to other states because they see their greatest opportunities there. I'm tired of losing voters and businesses to places like North Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

Growth in life sciences and technology in the Philadelphia region is showing positive signs, but regional leaders warn that generating growth will be a daunting task.

John Swartley, chief innovation officer at the University of Pennsylvania, said that despite the successes, the path from academic research to commercial success to social impact continues to be fraught with significant hurdles and challenges. .

He mentioned the valley of death that entrepreneurs and businesses face.

There is a gap between early and promising research results, and many different steps and investments required to ensure that they become fully developed and market-ready projects. Swartley said this remained a major barrier to establishing industry-academia collaboration.

He said startups in the commonwealth don't have enough skilled or unskilled labor to get the job done, and there aren't enough contract manufacturers to get the job done. That's what it means.

Jamie Bretz, dean of STEM at Montgomery County Community College, said the school graduates about 20 students a year instead of the 100 needed by the industry. It makes people really interested in getting into this field.

Other witnesses argued that more taxpayer dollars need to go into life sciences, technology and other areas to advance the commonwealth. Scott Nissenbaum, president of Ben Franklin Technology Partners, urged lawmakers to support the $80 million technology hub proposal.

In crisis situations such as healthcare, life sciences, and precision medicine, the brain drain can be halted. Nissenbaum said Philadelphia can be a region in the same way that Silicon Valley is a region for entrepreneurs. Science fiction collides with real science by Penn, Drexel, and Jefferson.

He claimed the hub would require $5 million in federal funding and $1 million each from Philadelphia and Delaware, which would create 20,000 jobs over five years.

For Pennsylvania to make an impact, investment, incentives and workforce development are needed, and we all need to grow our biotech corridor, says Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center President and CEO CEO Luis Cassa said. Massachusetts, Texas, and New York have invested billions of dollars and offered many incentive programs to attract and retain businesses. It's time for Pennsylvania to capitalize on its life sciences industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bedfordgazette.com/news/local/innovation-in-pa-needs-to-overcome-obstacles/article_7a4af0cb-ebd5-5c72-b487-e7eee5aab227.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos