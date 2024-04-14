Jacksonville State wins 2024 North Carolina bowling championship





In its program's first year, Jacksonville State wins the 2024 NC National Bowling Championship. The Gamecocks defeated Arkansas State 4-3 in a best-of-seven championship game Saturday night. Head coach Shannon OKeefe wins the NCAA's top prize for the third time in her career, with her previous two victories coming at McKendree in 2017 and 2022. For Jax State, this is the first national team title in school outside of the Division II level. Its previous national titles in football, baseball and basketball were all won at the Division II level. The 2024 NC Bowling Championship selections were announced via a selection show on March 27 ahead of regional games in early April. The championships were held April 12-13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan. 2024 NC Bowling Championship Support: Click or tap here for PDF support NC Regional Bowling Brackets 2024 Note on media:

1. All matches will use the “Mega Match Format”, except Match 7 if necessary.

2. If the winner of Match 5 beats the winner of Match 3 in Match 6, then Match 7 is necessary. Game 7 will be a best-of-seven Baker match play. Click or tap here for each regional bracket 2024 NC Bowling Championship Schedule: Friday April 12th Championship Round1

Championship Round 2 Saturday April 13 Third championship round (Match 5)

Championship Final No. 1 Jacksonville State 4, Arkansas State 3

2024 NC Bowling Championship History Year Champion Coach Games Finalist Games Host/Site 2024 Jacksonville State Shannon O'Keefe 4 Arkansas State 3 Allen Park, Michigan 2023 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Arkansas State 3 Las Vegas, Nevada 2022 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Stephen F. Austin 0 Columbus, Ohio 2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 Kansas City, MO. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — — 2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio 2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Missouri. 2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La. 2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, New Jersey 2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 Saint Louis 2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio 2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Michigan. 2012 Maryland-East Coast Christine Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio 2011 Maryland-East Coast Sharon Brummel 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich. 2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 New Jersey city 2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Michigan. 2008 Maryland-East Coast Sharon Brummel 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb. 2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-East Coast 3 Apopka, Florida. 2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, TX 2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Florida. 2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, TX Announcement of the National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship The NCAA Women's Bowling Committee today announced the 18 teams competing for the 2024 Women's National Collegiate Bowling Championship. LEARN MORE Vanderbilt wins 2023 NCAA bowling championship The Commodores won their third title in program history by defeating Arkansas State 4-3 in a comeback. LEARN MORE

