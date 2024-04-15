NC TECH and Business North Carolina: Next Tech Award Winner





NC TECH and Business North Carolina announce the winners of the Next Tech Awards, which honor the state's rising technology stars. The 30 award winners represent significant achievements in the state's technology and technology-related companies, with responsibilities ranging from innovation to professional to marketing.

This award recognizes contributors who are not C-suite executives, but who go above and beyond to build products, grow revenue, support operations, and manage projects that move the business forward.

This is the second year that NC TECH and Business North Carolina have teamed up to present these awards. Winners will be featured in his June issue of Business North Carolina and will receive their awards at a gala on May 22 at the Durham Convention Center as part of NC TECH's State of Technology Exponential.

The winners are:

Technology and innovation

Greg Bronzert, Director of Engineering, Jackrabbit Technologies Kevin Kulp, Senior Manager of Technology Management Software Engineering, Fidelity Investmnets Lucy Mabe, Director of Security Services, MCNC Manda Miller, Senior Manager of Strategy and Business Development, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Smita Mr. Patil, President, Vice Deutsche Bank; Mr. Bobby Radford, Software Engineer, ROUND Justin Sherwood, Assistant IT Director, Town of Cary; and Jenelle Stewart, Assistant Director, Health Analytics and External Services, North Carolina Health Information Exchange. , Robin Thomas, Director of Digital Infrastructure and Human Services, North Carolina Department of Health Chris Wolford, Managing Director of Media and Event Technology, NASCAR

Technical Professional Division

Taylor Boone, IT Solutions Business Development Director, Experis Samantha Burks, Learning Development Leader, WorkSmart Ashley Everett, RevTech Labs Foundation Vice President of Operations and Advancement Bill Goodwin, Audiovisual Engineer, Wake County Government Rahim Islam, MAXX Operations General Manager Potential Kargren, Premier Inc. Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation Courtney Keiper, Controller, Netsertive Lopamudra Mahapatra, Senior Director of Global Alliances, Infosys Limited Yasemin Rodriguez, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist, Project Kitty Hawk Susie Silver, Director of Client Success, Diversity Movement

sales and marketing

Matthew Alberts, Vice President of Global Solutions Consulting, Commercetools Brittany Barnwell, Multimedia Designer, Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina Carlos Bautista, Marketing Specialist, TARGAN Sarah Clark, Marketing Strategist, Ablr Jordan Crowther, Managing Partner, Axiom Path Meghan Doligalski, Director , Revenue Operations, Relias Jennifer Jernigan, Senior Manager, Customer Education, Abrigo Mallorie Moore, Director of Market Development, Michael Best & Friedrich Mark Parisi, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Strategic Programs, Genesis10 Shannon Parker, Director of Industry Engagement and Impact Strategy; circle

