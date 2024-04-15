Payapps’ construction technology innovation wins two Stevie Awards in Asia Pacific





MELBOURNE, Australia , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A construction software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution trusted by thousands of prime contractors and subcontractors to simplify and standardize progress payment billing. Payapps has won two prestigious Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, celebrating significant achievements in innovation in the construction sector.

The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards are renowned for recognizing innovation in the workplace across the Asia Pacific region. Payapps was selected from over 1,000 entries by an international jury in recognition of his innovative contribution to the construction industry.

Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning and Implementation

Payapps has been awarded a Gold Stevie Award for its technological contribution to the 'Construction Revolution', which has significantly streamlined the progress payment claims process for thousands of construction professionals in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the UK. This award highlights Payapps' success in providing standardized, compliant and integrated solutions that meet the complex needs of the construction industry.

Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development

The Silver Stevie Award further recognizes Payapps' commitment to innovation and highlights the simplicity and speed it has introduced to the progress of payment claims. This award confirms Payapps' role in transforming traditionally cumbersome administrative processes into simplified and streamlined digital experiences.

“Our two Stevie Awards are a testament to our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Jeff Tarrant, co-founder of Payapps. It's a tribute to the future of our construction technology.” Through further investment through acquisition by Autodesk. ”

Payapps continues to solidify its position as a leader in construction SaaS technology, following last year's ABA100 winner in the SaaS Innovation category at The Australian Business Awards 2023 and Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry at the SaaS Awards.

As Payapps continues to grow as an Autodesk company, we remain committed to providing innovative progress billing and payment solutions for the construction industry and helping builders and subcontractors better work together.

To see all Stevie Award winners in Asia Pacific, please visit https://asia.stevieawards.com/home.

For more information about Payapps, please visit www.payapps.com.

About Payapps Autodesk's Payapps is a cloud-based collaboration tool for the construction industry. It helps prime contractors and subcontractors simplify and expedite billing for construction project progress, including changes and holds. Simpler and faster digital processes ensure greater transparency, increased accuracy, increased compliance, reduced financial risk, fewer disputes and fairer outcomes. Payapps significantly reduces progress claim approval times while meeting regulatory requirements. Document validation integrated with approval processes improves and facilitates compliance. Seamless integration with a wide range of project, construction, and financial management software provides real-time data on payment requests and approvals for all projects.

About the Stevie Awards The Stevie Awards include the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service, Outstanding The new Stevie Awards for Technology, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards competition receives more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 countries. The Stevies celebrate organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, recognizing outstanding performance in workplaces around the world. For more information about the Stevie Awards, please visit http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Source Payapps

