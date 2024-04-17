CarbonClick represents New Zealand's green technology innovation Government's mission to promote Southeast Asia trade links





New Zealand green technology company CarbonClick has been selected to join the government's mission to strengthen trade links with Southeast Asia. The carbon offset provider was founded in 2017 to positively impact climate change at every available moment, and will be part of a delegation to visit the region with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in April this year. ing. CarbonClick will be led by co-founder and CEO Dave Rouse, joining 26 other business leaders united in our mission to build and strengthen trade opportunities between New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Become.

with senior business representatives from areas such as manufacturing, infrastructure and investment. CarbonClick explores the green technology sector with the aim of sharing insights into local sustainable technology opportunities, implementing those technologies into new businesses, and building relationships that can support the reduction of global carbon emissions. I represent.

Visiting Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines on a six-day mission, the agenda will consist of panel discussions, insight-sharing presentations and networking meetings, where business leaders will connect with key stakeholders in Southeast Asia and leverage New Zealand's technology and support capabilities. We aim to prove it. Growth of trade between countries. This demonstrates the commitment of the New Zealand Government and business delegation to deepening New Zealand's international engagement and potential business opportunities in these key markets.

CarbonClick already has significant partnerships in Southeast Asia, with world-renowned transport hub Changi Airport, Far East Hospitality Group, and most recently with the Singapore Airshow in February, It showcases the industry's commitment to climate change and sets a precedent for sustainable practices. In this area.

Commenting on being selected to join the mission, CarbonClick Co-Founder and CEO Dave Rouse said: “It's an honor for CarbonClick to be recognized as New Zealand's leading innovative business and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase what CarbonClick can do.” Global Changer.

We hope that this mission will further strengthen existing relationships with key stakeholders, as well as form new ones. By establishing our credibility in this region, we can demonstrate to business leaders the potential of seamlessly integrating our cutting-edge technology with carbon emissions efforts. We exist to make cooling the planet simple and doable, and by forming these partnerships we can bring this technology to life around the world and have real impact.

Maggie Christie, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Commissioner in Singapore, said:

The bilateral relationship between New Zealand and Singapore is close and has been for many years. Singapore plays an important role both in Southeast Asia and the world, with Singapore Changi Airport ranked as the fifth busiest international airport in the world, and the Singapore Airshow being one of the most important places to shape the future of the global aviation industry. It's on the front line. CarbonClicks has partnered with both the Singapore Airshow and Changi Airport through its carbon offset program, demonstrating how New Zealand companies are building future-proof technology for the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.traveldailymedia.com/carbonclick-to-represent-green-tech-innovation-in-nz-government-mission-to-boost-southeast-asia-trade-relations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos