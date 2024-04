Former FSU Football DL enters NCAA Transfer Portal after four months at Georgia Tech

The NCAA Transfer Portal is open for business as Tuesday marked the start of a 15-day spring break that runs from April 16 to 30. There is already plenty of activity to note during what is expected to be a fairly active period for the state of Florida. On Tuesday morning, former FSU defensive tackle Ayobami Tifases entered the transfer portal for the second time, according to a report from Rival's Kelly Quinlan. That means he has been looking for his third home since December after leaving Georgia Tech after less than a semester. Tifases originally entered the portal in the winter after two years with the Seminoles to find a quicker path to immediate playing time. READ MORE: Who forced the most turnovers for FSU football through two spring scrimmages? Tifas was a late addition to Florida State's 2022 recruiting class after committing to the program ahead of Maryland, Arkansas and UConn. He was ineligible to play in games during his first season with the Seminoles, but practiced with the team while redshirting. Tifases made three appearances last season, with his lone tackle coming in the win over Syracuse in October. He was on the field only twenty times in total. The Maryland native was originally scheduled to play against Florida State in the international matchup against Georgia Tech in Ireland. Instead, he will look for another program to join while still having three seasons of eligibility remaining. Defensive tackle could be a position Florida State invests in during the portal cycle. The Seminoles are expected to have just seven scholarship players at the position in 2024; redshirt junior Darrell Jackson, redshirt junior Joshua Farmer, redshirt junior Grady Kelly, redshirt sophomore Daniel Lyons, redshirt freshman KJ Sampson, true freshman Jamorie Flagg and true freshman D'Nas White. As of now, Florida State has had two players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Joshua Burrell and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still needs to shed a significant number of scholarship players to reach the 85 scholarship limit. The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (?), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (UCF), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Buffalo), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (ECU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois (, defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifas (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP) and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window set on January 4 was closed. READ MORE: FSU Football brings back 1999 national champions as guest coaches in spring show Keep up NoleGameday for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/fsu/former-fsu-football-ayobami-tifase-ncaa-transfer-portal-four-months-georgia-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos