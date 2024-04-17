Google Maps uses AI to help you find out-of-the-way EV chargers





Google Maps is rolling out several new updates designed to make finding electric vehicle charging stations less stressful. And to achieve this, we will (of course) rely heavily on artificial intelligence.

Google announced that it will use AI to aggregate customer reviews of EV chargers and provide more specific directions to specific chargers, such as those in parking lots or hard-to-find locations. The app will also include more prompts asking users to provide feedback after using the EV charger, which will feed into future AI-powered summary algorithms.

Google Maps users will be asked to submit details such as whether their charging session was successful and the type of plug they used. These details will be used to provide future customers with a more accurate description of her EV charger.

This isn't the first time Google has touted its use of AI to improve the experience for EV owners. The company has previously introduced AI tools to help with route planning and locating EV plugs.

Additionally, EV owners will be able to quickly see helpful information about charging when their vehicle's battery begins to run low. Vehicles equipped with the company's software, including some existing Volvo and Polestar models, will now be able to see real-time plug availability and charging speeds in the native version of Google Maps. These cars also feature a native version of Google Maps, which suggests charging breaks on journeys that include multiple destinations.

Finally, Google Maps will take EV chargers into account when travelers are looking for a place to stop for the night. The company is adding an EV charger filter to its travel search tool to help EV owners find spots with charging plugs.

