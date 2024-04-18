



We tend to overestimate the effects of technology in the short term and underestimate it in the long term. ”

— Roy Amara

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today we are pleased to announce the launch of Purple Horizons, a leading ecosystem focused on deep technology, and Thundermark Capital, an outstanding AI and robotics company. marks an important milestone in the world of deep technology. Venture Capital Fund Announces Innovative Strategic Partnership. The partnership aims to bring together Purple Horizons' vibrant technology community and Thundermark Capital's deep investment and advisory expertise, paving the way for breakthroughs in the deep tech sector .

Deep tech includes advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics that are poised to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. By bringing these cutting-edge fields together, this partnership aims to drive important advances that will reshape industries and improve everyday life.

AI as a force for good

We live in an age of paradox. Although AI-powered systems are matching or exceeding human-level performance in an increasing number of areas, measured productivity growth has fallen by half over the past decade, and most Americans' real incomes have been stagnant since the late 1990s. Economists say delays are likely to be the culprit. We disagree with them and side with Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University. He shows that the number of researchers needed today to double the density of computer chips every two years is more than 18 times as many as in the early 1970s. Similar trends have been observed in drug discovery (Elooms), agricultural productivity, and many other areas, with research productivity across the U.S. economy having fallen by a factor of 41 since the 1930s. In other words, finding new ideas is becoming increasingly difficult.

Our solution is to revive another type of AI called IA (Intelligence Amplification), invented in the 1940s by Norbert Wiener and Ross Ashby along with the now forgotten science of cybernetics. They argued that the role of machines is to amplify human intelligence, enhance human decision-making, and thereby improve human productivity. Unfortunately, IA and cybernetics fell out of favor after the seminal Dartmouth Workshop in 1956 defined the mission of AI as building thinking machines that simulate learning, but human confusion failed miserably for decades in a world that

We strongly believe that the next decade will see a Cambrian explosion of AI and robotics startups pursuing human augmentation and automation. The former supports human co-invention through intelligence amplification with AI. The latter will automate dirty, dangerous and boring jobs with AI and robots. This is a great time to remember the words of the brilliant Roy Amara of the Stanford Research Institute. “We tend to overestimate the effects of technology in the short term and underestimate its effects in the long term.”

Founders join forces

The partnership is pleased to announce that Purple Horizons founders Ralph Quintero and Gianni D'Alerta will join Thundermark Capital as venture partners. Their extensive experience and visionary leadership is expected to significantly strengthen Thundermark's strategic direction and enhance its ability to identify and foster breakthrough innovations. With a network of experts and comprehensive data, Purple Horizons and Thundermark Capital focus on deep analysis of trends and dynamics in the evolving tech landscape. This collaboration will leverage the combined knowledge and expertise of both organizations to anticipate and shape future technological advances.

Introducing the Deep Tech Show and Podcast

A central element of this collaboration is the launch of a regular deep tech show and podcast. The platform provides listeners with unique insights into the latest trends, innovations, and personalities shaping the future of technology. By sharing expertise and cutting-edge research, this show serves as a beacon for technology enthusiasts and professionals around the world.

Global Event Series: Deep Tech Day

The partnership also creates Deep Tech Day, a conference dedicated to supporting deep tech entrepreneurs. Deep Tech Day begins in Miami and travels to innovation hubs around the world, bringing together startups, investors, large corporations, governments, researchers, universities, and incubators for a dynamic exchange of ideas and opportunities.

About Purple Horizons:

Purple Horizons is a leading technology ecosystem and consulting firm dedicated to guiding businesses and technology enthusiasts into the future through emerging technology insights. By connecting industry leaders and providing strategic tools and knowledge, Purple Horizons helps its members lead in an era of innovative technology. Purple Horizons works with large enterprises and government agencies to deepen their understanding of deep tech trends, identify new market opportunities, and incubate new ventures. Through a series of conferences, B2B networking events, and a comprehensive online program, Purple Horizons aims to connect all key players in the ecosystem.

About Thundermark Capital:

Thundermark Capital is an American VC firm that invests in enterprise AI and robotics startups and advises global companies and governments on developing and implementing comprehensive AI strategies. Thundermark was founded by Gleb Chuvpilo, an American serial entrepreneur and investor. Gleb has been working in AI for over 20 years, earning his master's degree from the MIT Computer Science and AI Lab and his MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Gleb started his career as a quant at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs and spent years investing with Peter Thiel in his Global Macro Hedge Fund. Gleb was an early engineer at Palantir, and has since gone on to build a number of other companies, including Authy (YC W12, acquired by Twilio), Ride (funded by TPG Growth, acquired by Enterprise), Pager (NEA, raised over $100 million from Lux), and others. Co-founded a technology startup. and currently serves 28 million patients). Gleb is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and education accelerator, and he is proud to serve on the board of directors of MIT Delta V.

For more information about Purple Horizons, visit purplehorizons.io. For more information about Thundermark, visit thundermark.com.

Join us in shaping the future of technology. Please cooperate. Innovate. enhance

